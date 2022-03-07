Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- What Josh Anderson brings to the team — on and off the ice — is the power forward the Canadiens have been looking for for a long time. [Montreal Gazette]
- Brett Kulak is understated and underrated and has found his best self under Martin St. Louis’ leadership. So, where will his contract lie come trade deadline time? [Sportsnet]
- After a 19-game goal drought, Brendan Gallagher finally got the monkey off his back and praises his coach and teammates for believing in him. [RDS]
- Despite finding their game under St. Louis, the Canadiens need to stick to a rebuild if they plan on being contenders in the coming years. [The Hockey Writers]
- Remembering another “little” big Hab.
Henri ❤️ ️— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 6, 2022
2020-03-06 pic.twitter.com/hPpiEW0kMQ
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey legend Angela James didn’t hold anything back when she spoke about the current state of women’s hockey. [The Hockey News]
- The Oilers are getting past the “coaching bump” and it’s taking a turn for the worse. [Sportsnet]
- Florida Panthers’ Olli Juolevi was claimed off waivers on Sunday by the Detroit Red Wings. [Winging it in Mowtown]
- A few of Lou Lamoriello’s roster decisions have backfired and are now adding to the New York Islanders' struggles. [The Hockey Writers]
- Sheldon Keefe believes that Jack Campbell is “close” to re-finding his game and the rest of the Toronto Maple Leafs support their goaltender during his recent struggles. [Sportsnet]
- #FunFact
Loading comments...