 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens finally found their power forward in Josh Anderson

In today’s links, Anderson is the player the Habs have been looking for, Kulak’s contract come the trade deadline, Habs’ focus still needs to be a rebuild, Angela James on the state of women’s hockey, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • What Josh Anderson brings to the team — on and off the ice — is the power forward the Canadiens have been looking for for a long time. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Brett Kulak is understated and underrated and has found his best self under Martin St. Louis’ leadership. So, where will his contract lie come trade deadline time? [Sportsnet]
  • After a 19-game goal drought, Brendan Gallagher finally got the monkey off his back and praises his coach and teammates for believing in him. [RDS]
  • Despite finding their game under St. Louis, the Canadiens need to stick to a rebuild if they plan on being contenders in the coming years. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Remembering another “little” big Hab.

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...