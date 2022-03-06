Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Shea Weber’s contract could be one of the assets on the move at the deadline as teams try to use LTIR to their advantage for clearing cap space. [Sportsnet]
- You can see the full segment from last night’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. [Sportsnet]
- Martin St. Louis’s biggest contribution since his arrival has been reminding players how good they are. [Toronto Star]
- Carey Price was back on the ice again on Saturday. [Sportsnet]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The PHF’s Toronto Six have been sold a group that includes Ted Nolan and Angela James. [Jeff Marek]
- Olli Juolevi and Austin Czarnik were placed on waivers by the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken, respectively, on Saturday. [TSN]
- Nick Schmaltz had a franchise record seven points yesterday as the Arizona Coyotes won their second match in a row. [TSN]
- Owner/player Jaromir Jagr will have his team play its final regular-season game in the 18,000-seat O2 Arena in Prague, with the extra revenue helping Ukrainian refugees. [NHL.com]
