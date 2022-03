Brendan Gallagher didn’t like getting a penalty for knocking a stick out of the way that was held by a player not even on the ice, but his mood drastically improved when he saw Artturi Lehkonen net an insurance goal from his position in the penalty box.

Brett Kulak with an incredible drive and set up for Artturi Lehkonen who buries the goal. pic.twitter.com/WulMdzqaJS — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 6, 2022