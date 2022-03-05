Canadiens @ Oilers Top Six Minutes: Overturned goals don’t stop the Habs

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Welcome back between the pipes, Monty. Let’s hope you fully have the Winnipeg incident erased from your memory.

Don’t worry. It’s only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl you’re facing tonight.

First period

Stay in your net Montembeault. That’s how you can help. Please, no adventures.

Three-on-two with McDavid leading the charge and Montembeault says not up in here!

Draisaitl heads towards the net but Chiarot’s on his six and literally pushes him off the puck. Good, Ben. Just wondering... how would you feel about staying a Hab? Asking for a friend.

Caufield strolls on in surrounded by Oilers, snipes and opens the scoring!

Kane immediately strikes back 22 seconds later.

How the heck did that stay out?! The hockey gods are watching over us tonight.

We got ourselves a power-play goal and... it was a Gally goal! They do exist!

Draisaitl tries to tie it up at the buzzer but Monty denies him with a beauty save!

Second period

Still riding a high, Gally gives it another go two minutes in but can’t follow up.

Pez barrels his way in but can’t finish.

Turris and Romanov both want the puck and Turris learns the hard way that you can’t have the puck when a Romanov check is involved.

McLeod ties it up. But that’s got to be goaltender interference. St. Louis thinks so too.

Stands as a good goal. Depends on your definition of good, I suppose.

Off to the power play we go again. Shall we make it two PPG’s?

Suzuki says... may as well! What. A. Shot.

Are you freaking kidding me?! Woodcroft challenges offside.

And naturally, that one gets overturned.

A called-back goal doesn’t faze Suzuki, he just notches another one before the power play is over!

Dauphin follows it up with a shorty and we’re up 4-2!

So they’re just going to challenge all of our goals now I see.

And bye-bye goal. Again.

Why do we have to suffer just because these linesmen were clearly never trained in offside?

Third period

Monty, we just need 20 more minutes of your mad skills. Just 20 minutes and we’re golden.

The puck slides behind Montembeault but not in the net. The hockey gods are still on our side even if the officiating is not.

Hey, we’re on the power play. You know what that means.

Officials catch one! Smith gets a delay of game for blatantly pushing off his net.

Gallagher heads to the box for interference after knocking the stick out of a player's hands... who was on the bench and had his stick on the ice. I think the refs called interference on the wrong team there.

St. Louis, you’ve coached peewee. What do you do when players do stupid things with their sticks?

Kulak wraps around, Smith overcommits and we’ve got a Lehky shorthanded goal!

And no offside challenge. Bonus.

Edmonton realizes their hockey players and not Olympic divers, right?

Oilers pull Smith with 3:50 left. It backfires as Hoffman takes advantage of the open net!

Habs win 5-2 (but we all know it’s really 7-2).

EOTP 3 Stars

3) If you zoom in a bit you can see that Gallagher’s reputation initiated contact

2) Well they couldn’t declare them the winner of their own game, so...

1) It’s the best kind of defence