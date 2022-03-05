 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Oilers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Some of the hottest offensive players in the NHL meet on the ice at Rogers Place.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Edmonton Oilers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CBC, CityTV, Sportsnet 360 (English), TVA Sports (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Having a winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens decided to start a new one on Thursday night. They went up against not just one of the top teams in the league, but one of the clubs playing the best at this moment in the season, and went blow-for-blow with the Calgary Flames, coming away with an overtime win.

To win again tonight means splitting the season series with the Edmonton Oilers, who won the first game back on January 29. Former Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme infamously stated in that night’s post-game appearance that the Canadiens had at least kept Connor McDavid off the scoresheet — in a 7-2 loss.

Even if the Canadiens manage to keep the score closer this time, shutting down McDavid completely isn’t a realistic goal since he has eight multi-point games since Jay Woodcroft took over behind the bench. With the way the Habs are firing on offence, it isn’t necessary to keep McDavid and/or Leon Draisaitl at zero points, as Montreal has been regularly hitting three goals per game in recent weeks. They’d still like to avoid a high-scoring game versus two of the league’s superstars, but at this point you can’t count the Habs out of such a battle.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen Rem Pitlick Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Mathieu Perreault

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Ryan McLeod Connor McDavid Zach Hyman
Evander Kane Leon Draisaitl Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele Devin Shore Derek Ryan
Tyler Benson Brad Malone

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Darnell Nurse Cody Ceci
Duncan Keith Evan Bouchard
Markus Niemelainen William Lagesson
Philip Broberg

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Mike Smith Mikko Koskinen

