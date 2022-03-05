 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki only continues to improve

In today’s links, Nick Suzuki shines, St. Louis is a perfect fit, and the future of women’s hockey.

By Aruny Siv
Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Nick Suzuki remains one of the bright spots of the current season and his play has continued to improve under head coach Martin St. Louis. [Sportsnet]
  • Speaking of Suzuki, he has outperformed his draft mates. [La Presse]
  • New head coach Martin St. Louis is instilling a new confidence within the locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens have bolstered their hockey development department. [Sportsnet]
  • Ex-NHL referee Tim Peel expressed his displeasure at Mark Scheifele’s antics. [Yahoo Sports]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Canadian Olympian Sarah Nurse is confident about the future of women’s hockey. [Sportsnet]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin is not planning on retiring anytime soon. [TSN]
  • Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is expected to bolster his team’s blue line. [The Leafs Nation]
  • Russian NHL players are in a difficult position due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. [Washington Post]
  • Where will Marc-Andre Fleury end up? [Sportsnet]

