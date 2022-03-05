Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Nick Suzuki remains one of the bright spots of the current season and his play has continued to improve under head coach Martin St. Louis. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of Suzuki, he has outperformed his draft mates. [La Presse]
- New head coach Martin St. Louis is instilling a new confidence within the locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens have bolstered their hockey development department. [Sportsnet]
- Ex-NHL referee Tim Peel expressed his displeasure at Mark Scheifele’s antics. [Yahoo Sports]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Canadian Olympian Sarah Nurse is confident about the future of women’s hockey. [Sportsnet]
- Marie-Philip Poulin is not planning on retiring anytime soon. [TSN]
- Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is expected to bolster his team’s blue line. [The Leafs Nation]
- Russian NHL players are in a difficult position due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. [Washington Post]
- Where will Marc-Andre Fleury end up? [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...