Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Analyzing Cole Caufield’s bounce back under Martin St. Louis. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
- The Lafleur family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Montreal Canadiens fans for their empathy and for the outpouring of love they’ve shown during Guy’s fight with cancer. [Sportsnet]
- Catching up with Dick Irvin as he celebrates his 90th birthday. [Montreal Gazette]
- Could the Habs sell high on Josh Anderson at the deadline? [The Hockey Writers]
- What if Jeff Petry isn’t dealt? [A Winning Habit]
- Jean-François Bérubé can understand Andrew Hammond’s path back to the NHL. [RDS]
- Is it possible to trade the 2022 first overall pick for a first overall pick from prior years? Say, like one playing for the New York Rangers? [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be taking time off from hockey. [Sportsnet]
- Five possible trade destinations for Phil Kessel. [Sportsnet]
- The impact of hockey’s Russian backlash, and what might come next. [ESPN]
- For their part, most of the NHL’s Russian players are staying silent for the time being. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Teams across the league are finally starting to return to full capacity. [The Hockey News]
- The NCAA and USA Hockey have announced the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to the best player in NCAA women’s hockey. [The Hockey News]
- York Regional Police have handed out additional sexual assault charges to a 40-year-old minor hockey coach after a second victim came forward. [Yahoo! Sports]
Loading comments...