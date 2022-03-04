 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield’s resurgence

In today’s links, how Cole Caufield’s found (or regained) the next level under a new coach, what happens if Jeff Petry stays, and Ivan Miroshnichenko is diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Analyzing Cole Caufield’s bounce back under Martin St. Louis. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
  • The Lafleur family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Montreal Canadiens fans for their empathy and for the outpouring of love they’ve shown during Guy’s fight with cancer. [Sportsnet]
  • Catching up with Dick Irvin as he celebrates his 90th birthday. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Could the Habs sell high on Josh Anderson at the deadline? [The Hockey Writers]
  • What if Jeff Petry isn’t dealt? [A Winning Habit]
  • Jean-François Bérubé can understand Andrew Hammond’s path back to the NHL. [RDS]
  • Is it possible to trade the 2022 first overall pick for a first overall pick from prior years? Say, like one playing for the New York Rangers? [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be taking time off from hockey. [Sportsnet]
  • Five possible trade destinations for Phil Kessel. [Sportsnet]
  • The impact of hockey’s Russian backlash, and what might come next. [ESPN]
  • For their part, most of the NHL’s Russian players are staying silent for the time being. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • Teams across the league are finally starting to return to full capacity. [The Hockey News]
  • The NCAA and USA Hockey have announced the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to the best player in NCAA women’s hockey. [The Hockey News]
  • York Regional Police have handed out additional sexual assault charges to a 40-year-old minor hockey coach after a second victim came forward. [Yahoo! Sports]

