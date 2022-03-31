Canadiens @ Hurricanes Top Six Minutes: Never a close rally

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- You may have Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Max Domi, but you also somehow managed to make Joel Edmundson look unplayable, which meant we could steal him for a late round pick. Consider us even.
- Christian Dvorak will win us the game tonight, and demonstrate what use we made of that first round pick you gave us, ‘Canes.
- This is a meeting between two of hockey history’s two greats, Martin St. Louis vs Rod Brind’Amour. Let’s make it memorable, shall we?
First period
- That’s a bad start. Aho, Aho, Aho? Where do I know that name from?
- Did someone say offer sheet?
- Four seconds into a Montreal penalty kill as well. Quick and painful, quick and painful.
- Brind’Amour has the upper hand so far.
- Carolina is playing faster and harder (but not yet scooter).
- Powerhorse galloping away from the defence. Hangs it high. Too high. Andersen’s shutout remains intact.
- Svechnikov makes it two with 11,2 seconds to go in the period. Merde.
Second period
- Jake Allen performed a grand larceny on old man Derek Stepan. Glad to see it.
- Toronto, you could have really used an Allen to get past the first round eh?
- Well, too late now. Your loss.
- Annnnnd it’s three for the Raleigh side.
- Teuvo Teravainanainanen is the latest scorer. The Finnish sure can finish.
- This time, the Carolinians didn’t score after four seconds on the PP.
- Any improvement is still an improvement for a bottom tier team.
- Well, they survived the first one. So Suzuki decides to take a second one with only seven seconds remaining of the first one.
- .... And once that one is half-way finished, Jake Allen notices his helmet is feeling loose during intense pressure. He takes the helmet off to check it...
- ... And gets two minutes for a delay of game. Someone please check the state of mind of NHL referees.
- They still didn’t score. Somehow.
- The Habs have had 16 shots 37 minutes into the game. The Hurricanes have had 39.
- Could they reach 60? It’s possible.
Third period
- Power play opportunity. The first of the night. Romanov tricking old man Derek Stepan into a tripping.
- No goal. But yeah, the Carolina penalty kill is ace.
- Carolina have yet to register a shot on net in the third, and it’s been nearly seven minutes. Is this what serenity feels like?
- Second power play.
- Still no goal.
- Well, you know what the three wise men once said: “Third time’s the charm for the three blind mice holding a trident while doing a triathlon”
- Close (or was it?), but no ciggy. Josh Anderson hit the post and it rang across the Atlantic to wake me up.
- Will that Danish pastry named Andersen get his shutout? It sure looks that way.
- Not that it really matters in the Canadiens situation, but I still like the ballsiness on Marty St. Louis to remove the goalie with nearly five minutes left, being down 3-0.
- Did it work? No. But it shows your team that they should never, ever, ever think that a game is lost until it’s really lost.
- Better luck next time.
