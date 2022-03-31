 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Two speedy teams clash in North Carolina.

By Justin Blades
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens @ Carolina Hurricanes

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

For the third and final time this season, the Montreal Canadiens are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes, looking for their first win. They’re also looking for just their second goal after being shut down in the previous two meetings, but it has now been a long time — February 12, which was Martin St. Louis’s second game as head coach — since the Canadiens scored fewer than two goals.

They won’t be facing Jesperi Kotkaniemi again after a rare fit of madness from Lars Eller at the very end of a recent game knocked him out of action. They will, however, be facing one former Hab in Max Domi after he was a deadline acquisition from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There’s excellent news on Montreal’s side as Jake Evans is able to play. He came close to sustaining a terrible injury when he went into the end boards versus the Panthers, but it turns out he was just completely winded on the play and is good to go tonight.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Joel Armia
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Mike Hoffman
Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson
Jesse Ylönen Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Justin Barron
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Teuvo Teravainen Sebastian Aho Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov Vincent Trocheck Max Domi
Nino Niederreiter Jordan Staal Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook Derek Stepan Martin Necas

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jaccob Slavin Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith Ian Cole

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Frederik Andersen Antti Raanta

