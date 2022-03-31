Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

For the third and final time this season, the Montreal Canadiens are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes, looking for their first win. They’re also looking for just their second goal after being shut down in the previous two meetings, but it has now been a long time — February 12, which was Martin St. Louis’s second game as head coach — since the Canadiens scored fewer than two goals.

They won’t be facing Jesperi Kotkaniemi again after a rare fit of madness from Lars Eller at the very end of a recent game knocked him out of action. They will, however, be facing one former Hab in Max Domi after he was a deadline acquisition from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There’s excellent news on Montreal’s side as Jake Evans is able to play. He came close to sustaining a terrible injury when he went into the end boards versus the Panthers, but it turns out he was just completely winded on the play and is good to go tonight.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Joel Armia Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Mike Hoffman Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson Jesse Ylönen Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Justin Barron Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Teuvo Teravainen Sebastian Aho Seth Jarvis Andrei Svechnikov Vincent Trocheck Max Domi Nino Niederreiter Jordan Staal Jesper Fast Jordan Martinook Derek Stepan Martin Necas

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jaccob Slavin Tony DeAngelo Brady Skjei Brett Pesce Brendan Smith Ian Cole