Joshua Roy signed his ELC and set an all-time record in the same day

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday morning that they had signed Joshua Roy to a three-year ELC. It was a big day for the 2021 fifth-round pick, and it was only the beginning for him as he had to take on the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Sherbrooke that evening.

In that game, he set the all-time Sherbrooke Phoenix record for points in a single season. Though the record was not a long-standing one — set by Felix Robert in 2019-20 — the player he passed was 20 when setting it, so it is impressive for him to have accomplished at just 18 years of age. He also has 15 games left on his schedule, so the final mark for that record is yet to be determined.

His first point to set the record came on a one-touch pass over to Xavier Parent on the power play.

#GoHabsGo Joshua Roy takes sole possession of the @PhoenixSherbroo record for single-season points with this one-touch pass over to Xavier Parent on the PP. pic.twitter.com/jNwtCJOwtO — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 31, 2022

And for good measure, he added a goal in the third by stealing the puck and getting the empty netter, extending his record in the process.

ENG gives #GoHabsGo Joshua Roy his 37th goal of the season, 94th point. pic.twitter.com/74aUZZkaXn — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 31, 2022

It could have been a three-point night for him, if not for ringing one off the post during a shorthanded rush in the first period.

#GoHabsGo Joshua Roy puts one off the iron. Showed some good speed on this play to get into the rush (this came shorthanded) pic.twitter.com/iVeARjufVs — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 30, 2022

I’ve mentioned a few times on the Bottom Six Minutes that I think Roy will earn himself the nine-game tryout next year. The best place for him next season just may be with the Phoenix, but I do believe he will at least force the team to give him that look without burning a year of his ELC.

The timing of that contract is also important, because if the Phoenix end up with a disappointing early exit from the playoffs, he would be eligible to join the Laval Rocket to end this season. It would be a huge opportunity for some professional experience, and I think that possibility — however remote given how good Sherbrooke is — was part of the decision.

There is good reason for Canadiens fans to be excited about this kid. He’s setting records in the QMJHL, he’s arguably the best player in that league at 18-years-old, and he has deservedly earned the buy-in of the Canadiens brass.

