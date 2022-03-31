 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Breaking down what the Canadiens get in Jordan Harris

In today’s links, what Harris brings to the team, Dvorak’s spot looks secure, the Habs are better equipped to bounce back from a bad game, Poulin sees momentum in women’s hockey, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: JUN 26 Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Breaking down exactly what the Canadiens are getting after signing one of their top prospects, Jordan Harris. [The Sacramento Bee]
  • Justin Bieber roasted the Canadiens — during his performance at the Bell Centre, [The Star]
  • When comparing Christian Dvorak to former Habs centers Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Philip Danault, it looks like his roster spot could be safe for now. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Canadiens are a different team than they were earlier this season and are able to make the necessary adjustments after a poor game without beating themselves up. [Sportsnet]
  • Justin Barron could end up being a big blueline asset for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Three-time Olympic gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin sees momentum in women’s hockey right now and hopes that it creates “something bigger”. [CBC]
  • What the real truth-teller stat — goal differential — can tell us about NHL standings and the playoffs. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Quebec and Hockey Canada show that violence against refs will not be tolerated after banning a player who attacked an official. [CBC]
  • NHL general managers are thankful to finally have face-to-face meetings again. [TSN]
  • Taylor Hall gets fined for his cheap shot.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...