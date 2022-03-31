Thursday Habs Headlines: Breaking down what the Canadiens get in Jordan Harris

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Breaking down exactly what the Canadiens are getting after signing one of their top prospects, Jordan Harris. [The Sacramento Bee]
- Justin Bieber roasted the Canadiens — during his performance at the Bell Centre, [The Star]
- When comparing Christian Dvorak to former Habs centers Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Philip Danault, it looks like his roster spot could be safe for now. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Canadiens are a different team than they were earlier this season and are able to make the necessary adjustments after a poor game without beating themselves up. [Sportsnet]
- Justin Barron could end up being a big blueline asset for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Three-time Olympic gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin sees momentum in women’s hockey right now and hopes that it creates “something bigger”. [CBC]
- What the real truth-teller stat — goal differential — can tell us about NHL standings and the playoffs. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Quebec and Hockey Canada show that violence against refs will not be tolerated after banning a player who attacked an official. [CBC]
- NHL general managers are thankful to finally have face-to-face meetings again. [TSN]
- Taylor Hall gets fined for his cheap shot.
