Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Rem Pitlick delivers offence, but D is a concern. [Montreal Gazette]
- “I think it’s really totally up to his health” — Kent Hughes said Carey Price could still suit up for the team, if his health allows. [TSN]
- Hughes also wouldn’t mind removing the interim tag from Martin St. Louis. [TSN (Video)]
- The Canadiens GM believes that one can have a solid relationship with one’s players without being blinded by them. [RDS]
- To bridge or not to bridge: how much is Alexander Romanov worth? [A Winning Habit]
- Could Jeff Petry change teams over the summer? [The Hockey News]
- David Savard has turned his season around in recent weeks. [A Winning Habit]
- Montreal Canadiens fan Patrick Desmarais was named an Air Canada Community Champion for his efforts on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. [Montreal Canadiens]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The NHL and its GMs are not eager to close LTIR-related “loopholes” despite perceived abuses. [Sportsnet]
- The GMs are also looking for consistency in the officiating as the playoffs approach. [The Athletic]
- The salary cap will increase by one million dollars, to $82.5 million. [TSN]
- Nathan MacKinnon might be out for a while due to an injury suffered in a fight, says Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. [Sportsnet]
- Juraj Slafkovsky moves up in Corey Pronman’s latest 2022 NHL draft rankings. [The Athletic]
- Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov are the headliners for the 2023 NHL draft, but what other players do you need to know? [The Hockey News]
- Cale Makar continues to round out his game while putting up Norris Trophy-worthy performances. [The Hockey News]
- ‘The Frölunda way’: Inside a Swedish club’s prospect pipeline to the Detroit Red Wings and the NHL. [The Athletic]
- An independent committee, formed by the Greater Toronto Hockey League, has found that racism and discrimination do exist in the GTHL and that there is a need to put greater efforts into promoting a culture of acceptance and inclusivity. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Estrie has suspended a U18 player for life after he attacked a 15-year-old referee during a game on March 13. [La Tribune]
