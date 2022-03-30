 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bottom Six Minutes 67: Quitting isn’t an option

The Canadiens looked like they were about to victims of a complete blowout, but they had other ideas.

By Matt Drake
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens predictably lost to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, but once again showed some of the mettle that has been present since Martin St. Louis took over as head coach. Falling down 4-1 during the second period, it could have turned into a very ugly outing if not for that newfound will to fight.

Storming back with three goals in the final five minutes of the second, they actually entered the third in a tie game they had no business being in.

Nick Suzuki got things going with a beautiful playmaking effort, circling behind the net to find a streaking Joel Edmundson to cut the lead to two.

And the period was capped off by Christian Dvorak managing to score from a tough angle with a defender all over him.

It was all for naught, as the Panthers came out for the third period and went right back to the suffocating forecheck that helped them get their 4-1 lead in the first place. Sure, you could lament the fact that the team didn’t complete the comeback in that third period, but for this group just staying in that game as long as they did against the best team in the East is a win on it’s own.

Florida ran roughshod over them for most of that game. They had every reason to give up and watch it turn into a complete laugher, but they chose to give everything they could to try and get back into it.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available via your podcast platform of choice. Next up will be the Carolina Hurricanes this Thursday night.

Podcast Highlights

Alexander Romanov’s wrestling match with Sam Bennett:

My ref complaint of the night, two missed high sticks:

Evans injury:

Weegar lipping off (explicit):

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 67: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers

View all 8 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...