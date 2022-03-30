Bottom Six Minutes 67: Quitting isn’t an option

The Montreal Canadiens predictably lost to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, but once again showed some of the mettle that has been present since Martin St. Louis took over as head coach. Falling down 4-1 during the second period, it could have turned into a very ugly outing if not for that newfound will to fight.

Storming back with three goals in the final five minutes of the second, they actually entered the third in a tie game they had no business being in.

Nick Suzuki got things going with a beautiful playmaking effort, circling behind the net to find a streaking Joel Edmundson to cut the lead to two.

Nick Suzuki with a very nice skate around the net, finds Joel Edmundson to give the #Habs life pic.twitter.com/F8qGwfvnYK — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 30, 2022

And the period was capped off by Christian Dvorak managing to score from a tough angle with a defender all over him.

IT WAS 4-1.



Christian Dvorak makes it 4-4 pic.twitter.com/zLbqOFJQic — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 30, 2022

It was all for naught, as the Panthers came out for the third period and went right back to the suffocating forecheck that helped them get their 4-1 lead in the first place. Sure, you could lament the fact that the team didn’t complete the comeback in that third period, but for this group just staying in that game as long as they did against the best team in the East is a win on it’s own.

Florida ran roughshod over them for most of that game. They had every reason to give up and watch it turn into a complete laugher, but they chose to give everything they could to try and get back into it.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available via your podcast platform of choice. Next up will be the Carolina Hurricanes this Thursday night.

Podcast Highlights

Alexander Romanov’s wrestling match with Sam Bennett:

Gonna tell my kids this is ballroom dancing pic.twitter.com/NpFUt96n6p — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 29, 2022

My ref complaint of the night, two missed high sticks:

Ok the refs have decided high sticking isn't a penalty now.



Right before the Lomberg goal, Evans caught a butt end in the mouth. Right in front of the ref. pic.twitter.com/XyukhHfHge — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 29, 2022

And then Edmundson gets high sticked by Lomberg himself, again no call. pic.twitter.com/GQ5PraT8tB — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 29, 2022

Evans injury:

Jake Evans is the unluckiest player in the history of hockey. Hope this isn't serious. pic.twitter.com/VMITPqPFDq — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 30, 2022

Weegar lipping off (explicit):