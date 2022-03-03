[Injury Report] Jake Evans is out with an upper-body injury

Jake Evans will not return to tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames, the Montreal Canadiens have announced.

Jake Evans ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (haut du corps).



He initially went to the dressing room following a hit to the head, but he wasn’t gone long before returning to the action. On his next shift back, he took a high stick while killing a penalty, and then got another stick to the face later in the frame. He went to the dressing room following that last play, and that was his final appearance of the game.

Evans wasn’t initially in the locker room long enough to go through the concussion protocol, which seemed odd given the nature of the hit and his history with brain injuries. We can only hope that this isn’t another concussion for him and instead some other type of facial injury. We’re sure to receive an update on his status either tonight or ahead of Saturday’s game in Edmonton.