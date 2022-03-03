 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Flames Top Six Minutes: Bounceback complete

A back-and-forth affair leads to a fun win for the Canadiens against the Flames.

By Scott Matla
Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Pre-Game Thoughts:

  • I personally haven’t written one of these in awhile, lets see if I’ve still got my writing chops.
  • Also very excited to see how this game goes, Calgary is a solid team and a great test for Martin St. Louis to see how he bounces back as a coach.
  • What are the odds that Michael Pezzetta challenges Milan Lucic to a fight in tonight’s game?
  • Let’s also hopefully avoid the Tyler Toffoli revenge game.

First Period

  • Okay Jeff Petry let’s have a chat real quick, don’t pass it to the dudes in red sweaters please.
  • Andrew Hammond appears to be very sharp once again folks.
  • Kale Clague and Chris Wideman is a pairing that is going to raise the blood pressure a fair bit it seems.
  • Michael Pezzetta is certainly engaged, bad news if you’re a Flames player with the puck at any point in time.
  • Alexander Romanov gets lost in coverage and naturally the Flames score, which makes me sad.
  • The fourth line is cooking still, I feel like there’s gotta be a goal or two there tonight.
  • It’s a great day for the power play to function properly again!
  • Well it wasn’t a goal, but they looked somewhat decent?
  • The Hams, they are being burgled.
  • I would like Luke Richardson to tell Romanov to simplify things a lot because he’s all over the place.
  • JEFF PETRY RENAISSANCE CONTINUES
  • I’ll take being tied after 20!

Second Period

  • NO PLEASE DON’T INJURE CHIAROT BEFORE THE DEADLINE.
  • Laurent Dauphin continues to be a fun surprise, the hustle is a really nice thing to see even if he’s playing well above his pay grade.
  • For the love of Maurice please stop injuring Jake Evans and his brain.
  • I have seen more than enough of Mike Hoffman.
  • Nick Suzuki is so damn good at hockey.
  • Evans is back!
  • And promptly gets whacked in the face with a stick.
  • I need Craig Button to stop yelling about things that don’t matter.
  • Following up an amazing fourth line shift with that is deeply upsetting.
  • SERIOUSLY STOP HITTING EVANS IN THE HEAD.
  • This power play is utterly disgraceful.
  • Oh no another power play.
  • Thank god Nick Suzuki rules at hockey.
  • Alright, it’s still close, and the Habs aren’t play bad...Win the third!

Third Period

  • Great defence from Chiarot to start the period!
  • I would like the Habs to play at the other end of the ice right now however.
  • TRADE VALUE GOAL FOR BEN CHIAROT.
  • I see Brendan Gallagher is making friends with Jacob Markstrom too eh?
  • Also Andrew Hammond continues to be incredible, which is not a sentence I thought I’d ever say.
  • Larry Dolphins is absolutely on one.
  • Rem Pitlick is also on one, what a waiver wire snag.
  • This game has bee...Dare I say fun so far?
  • Oh Kale, no buddy.
  • Excellent penalty kill, everyone go thank Nick Suzuki.
  • I did not expect to be this deeply invested in a Habs game in March after the season they had before Marty was hired.
  • What an effort by Larry Dolphins to get Mike Hoffman his goal!
  • Poor poor Brendan Gallagher, he’s trying so hard everywhere and can’t buy a goal.
  • Really rough night for Alexander Romanov all the way around.

Overtime

  • I would call the “score a goal” play if I were the Habs coach to be honest with you all.
  • BEN CHIAROT IS WORTH A MILLION PICKS NOW.
  • Weeeeee I like wins, wins are fun.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) And this was before the overtime winner

2) Quality late Thursday night entertainment

1) Eight more years

