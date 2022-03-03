Canadiens @ Flames Top Six Minutes: Bounceback complete

Pre-Game Thoughts:
- I personally haven’t written one of these in awhile, lets see if I’ve still got my writing chops.
- Also very excited to see how this game goes, Calgary is a solid team and a great test for Martin St. Louis to see how he bounces back as a coach.
- What are the odds that Michael Pezzetta challenges Milan Lucic to a fight in tonight’s game?
- Let’s also hopefully avoid the Tyler Toffoli revenge game.
First Period
- Okay Jeff Petry let’s have a chat real quick, don’t pass it to the dudes in red sweaters please.
- Andrew Hammond appears to be very sharp once again folks.
- Kale Clague and Chris Wideman is a pairing that is going to raise the blood pressure a fair bit it seems.
- Michael Pezzetta is certainly engaged, bad news if you’re a Flames player with the puck at any point in time.
- Alexander Romanov gets lost in coverage and naturally the Flames score, which makes me sad.
- The fourth line is cooking still, I feel like there’s gotta be a goal or two there tonight.
- It’s a great day for the power play to function properly again!
- Well it wasn’t a goal, but they looked somewhat decent?
- The Hams, they are being burgled.
- I would like Luke Richardson to tell Romanov to simplify things a lot because he’s all over the place.
- JEFF PETRY RENAISSANCE CONTINUES
- I’ll take being tied after 20!
Second Period
- NO PLEASE DON’T INJURE CHIAROT BEFORE THE DEADLINE.
- Laurent Dauphin continues to be a fun surprise, the hustle is a really nice thing to see even if he’s playing well above his pay grade.
- For the love of Maurice please stop injuring Jake Evans and his brain.
- I have seen more than enough of Mike Hoffman.
- Nick Suzuki is so damn good at hockey.
- Evans is back!
- And promptly gets whacked in the face with a stick.
- I need Craig Button to stop yelling about things that don’t matter.
- Following up an amazing fourth line shift with that is deeply upsetting.
- SERIOUSLY STOP HITTING EVANS IN THE HEAD.
- This power play is utterly disgraceful.
- Oh no another power play.
- Thank god Nick Suzuki rules at hockey.
- Alright, it’s still close, and the Habs aren’t play bad...Win the third!
Third Period
- Great defence from Chiarot to start the period!
- I would like the Habs to play at the other end of the ice right now however.
- TRADE VALUE GOAL FOR BEN CHIAROT.
- I see Brendan Gallagher is making friends with Jacob Markstrom too eh?
- Also Andrew Hammond continues to be incredible, which is not a sentence I thought I’d ever say.
- Larry Dolphins is absolutely on one.
- Rem Pitlick is also on one, what a waiver wire snag.
- This game has bee...Dare I say fun so far?
- Oh Kale, no buddy.
- Excellent penalty kill, everyone go thank Nick Suzuki.
- I did not expect to be this deeply invested in a Habs game in March after the season they had before Marty was hired.
- What an effort by Larry Dolphins to get Mike Hoffman his goal!
- Poor poor Brendan Gallagher, he’s trying so hard everywhere and can’t buy a goal.
- Really rough night for Alexander Romanov all the way around.
Overtime
- I would call the “score a goal” play if I were the Habs coach to be honest with you all.
- BEN CHIAROT IS WORTH A MILLION PICKS NOW.
- Weeeeee I like wins, wins are fun.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) And this was before the overtime winner
2) Quality late Thursday night entertainment
1) Eight more years
