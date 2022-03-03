 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Flames: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How will the Habs bounce back from a rough game in Winnipeg?

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Calgary Flames

How to watch

Start time: 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Flames region: Sportsnet West
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

Samuel Montembeault had a difficult night in Winnipeg on Tuesday, having trouble stopping the Jets’ shooters and also forced to deal with some poor defending in front of him. In the end it was his worst game in several starts, and he didn’t make it to the final horn.

His replacement in the game, Andrew Hammond, gets the call this evening in what has suddenly become a rotation of the two netminders. This will be Hammond’s third start with the Habs after being acquired on February 12, and he’s gone two-for-two so far. The Calgary Flames will be the toughest opponent he’s faced yet.

Mathieu Perreault has been scratched from the lineup tonight after playing the last two games. He was one of the few Habs players to be on the ice for more five-on-five goals that the Habs scored than the Jets did, but he’s made way for Michael Pezzetta to re-enter the formation, adding a different element to the fourth line. The rookie winger’s goal will be to win his battles versus the opposition’s fourth line, and Martin St. Louis will hope the players on the other three trios can do the same despite the Flames’ superior formation.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Artturi Lehkonen
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Ben Chiarot Alexander Romanov
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Andrew Hammond Samuel Montembeault

Calgary Flames projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Johnny Gaudreau Elias Lindholm Matthew Tkachuk
Andrew Mangiapane Mikael Backlund Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic Sean Monahan Tyler Toffoli
Trevor Lewis Brad Richardson Brett Ritchie

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Noah Hanifin Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov Erik Gudbranson

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jacob Markstrom Daniel Vladar

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 55: Montreal Canadiens @ Calgary Flames

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...