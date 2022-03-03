Canadiens @ Flames: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Flames region: Sportsnet West

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

Samuel Montembeault had a difficult night in Winnipeg on Tuesday, having trouble stopping the Jets’ shooters and also forced to deal with some poor defending in front of him. In the end it was his worst game in several starts, and he didn’t make it to the final horn.

His replacement in the game, Andrew Hammond, gets the call this evening in what has suddenly become a rotation of the two netminders. This will be Hammond’s third start with the Habs after being acquired on February 12, and he’s gone two-for-two so far. The Calgary Flames will be the toughest opponent he’s faced yet.

Mathieu Perreault has been scratched from the lineup tonight after playing the last two games. He was one of the few Habs players to be on the ice for more five-on-five goals that the Habs scored than the Jets did, but he’s made way for Michael Pezzetta to re-enter the formation, adding a different element to the fourth line. The rookie winger’s goal will be to win his battles versus the opposition’s fourth line, and Martin St. Louis will hope the players on the other three trios can do the same despite the Flames’ superior formation.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Artturi Lehkonen Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot Alexander Romanov Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Andrew Hammond Samuel Montembeault

Calgary Flames projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Johnny Gaudreau Elias Lindholm Matthew Tkachuk Andrew Mangiapane Mikael Backlund Blake Coleman Milan Lucic Sean Monahan Tyler Toffoli Trevor Lewis Brad Richardson Brett Ritchie

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Noah Hanifin Rasmus Andersson Oliver Kylington Chris Tanev Nikita Zadorov Erik Gudbranson