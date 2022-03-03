 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens are flipping the story

In today’s links Canadiens turn from unwatchable to must-watch, Gallagher’s goal struggles, St. Louis comes full circle in Calgary, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens have flipped this season from unwatchable to must-watch. [Sportsnet]
  • Mark Scheifele’s post-fight reaction after losing to Chris Wideman didn’t go over well with the Canadiens and many others. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Brendan Gallagher continues his struggles of finding the back of the net with his last goal coming in November. [Journal de Montreal]
  • After moving down the depth chart, Michael McNiven was traded to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. [EOTP]
  • Tyler Toffoli is looking forward to seeing his not-so-long-ago teammates during their stay in Calgary — and hopes Cole Caufield springs for dinner. [RDS]
  • Martin St. Louis comes full circle in his trip to Calgary, his old stomping grounds of his first NHL team. [TSN]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • With the NHL Trade Deadline just around the corner, it’s time for the “good” teams to start questioning if their goaltending is enough. [Sportsnet]
  • In his short time with the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is already making his mark. [The Hockey News]
  • Patrick Kane hopes the deadline will come and go and allow him to have the “privilege” to finish his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. [NHL]
  • With their current struggles, the Washington Capitals may not be as aggressive as past seasons during the deadline. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...