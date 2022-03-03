Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens are flipping the story

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens have flipped this season from unwatchable to must-watch. [Sportsnet]
- Mark Scheifele’s post-fight reaction after losing to Chris Wideman didn’t go over well with the Canadiens and many others. [Yahoo Sports]
- Brendan Gallagher continues his struggles of finding the back of the net with his last goal coming in November. [Journal de Montreal]
- After moving down the depth chart, Michael McNiven was traded to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. [EOTP]
- Tyler Toffoli is looking forward to seeing his not-so-long-ago teammates during their stay in Calgary — and hopes Cole Caufield springs for dinner. [RDS]
- Martin St. Louis comes full circle in his trip to Calgary, his old stomping grounds of his first NHL team. [TSN]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- With the NHL Trade Deadline just around the corner, it’s time for the “good” teams to start questioning if their goaltending is enough. [Sportsnet]
- In his short time with the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is already making his mark. [The Hockey News]
- Patrick Kane hopes the deadline will come and go and allow him to have the “privilege” to finish his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. [NHL]
- With their current struggles, the Washington Capitals may not be as aggressive as past seasons during the deadline. [NHL]
