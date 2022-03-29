Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Christian Dvorak scores Montreal’s third goal in 1:42 It was 4-1. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Mar 29, 2022, 8:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Christian Dvorak scores Montreal’s third goal in 1:42 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images The Panthers took their foot off the gas and now Montreal has pulled up right alongside them. IT WAS 4-1. Christian Dvorak makes it 4-4 pic.twitter.com/zLbqOFJQic— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 30, 2022 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 67: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers TSM: Foiled in Florida [Highlight] Christian Dvorak scores Montreal’s third goal in 1:42 [Highlight] Laurent Dauphin makes it a one-goal game View all 7 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Foiled in Florida [Highlight] Laurent Dauphin makes it a one-goal game [Highlight] Joel Edmundson moves into open space and scores [Highlight] Chris Wideman scores on Montreal’s first shot Habs @ Panthers: Game thread Game 67: Habs @ Panthers Loading comments...
Loading comments...