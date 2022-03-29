 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

[Highlight] Laurent Dauphin makes it a one-goal game

The Panthers’ defence breaks down again, and the game is much closer.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadians v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

The Canadiens just don’t quit.

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 67: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers

View all 7 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...