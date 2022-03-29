Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Laurent Dauphin makes it a one-goal game The Panthers’ defence breaks down again, and the game is much closer. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Mar 29, 2022, 8:46pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Laurent Dauphin makes it a one-goal game Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images The Canadiens just don’t quit. AND LARRY DOLPHINS JUMPS ON A REBOUND, #HABS WITHIN ONE pic.twitter.com/hnO09v5rjT— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 30, 2022 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 67: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers TSM: Foiled in Florida [Highlight] Laurent Dauphin makes it a one-goal game [Highlight] Joel Edmundson moves into open space and scores View all 7 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Foiled in Florida [Highlight] Christian Dvorak scores Montreal’s third goal in 1:42 [Highlight] Joel Edmundson moves into open space and scores [Highlight] Chris Wideman scores on Montreal’s first shot Habs @ Panthers: Game thread Game 67: Habs @ Panthers Loading comments...
