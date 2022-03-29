Canadiens @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: Foiled in Florida

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

So, Pathers. We meet again already.

Perhaps that extra goal will go our way tonight instead.

First period

Wideman opens the scoring on the Habs first shot just 2:32 in! That’s what I’m talkin’ about!

Habs surround Bobrovsky with a fleury of shots making everyone not in bleu-blanc-rouge scramble.

Off to four-on-four we go as Romanov and Bennett head to their respective boxes for roughing by Allen’s net.

So much action five minutes in! That extra goal could be ours after all.

Byron picks Barkov’s pocket and is so close to doubling the lead with a shorty.

Oh no, the Panthers found the Habs zone.

But not for long.

Watching this period you’d never know this was a first-place team taking on a last-place team.

Acciari slides into the back of Anderson’s legs and gets called for tripping. Careful now, the Panthers are pretty good at shorti...

As I was saying.

The butt end of a stick to Evans’ face isn’t considered a penalty so while Evans stumbles, the Panthers scored a plain ol’ goal this time and take control as the period ends.

Second period

Well, this is becoming less fun. Allen makes the dive but no chance of stopping Bennett.

Longest delayed penalty in the history of delayed penalties (maybe).

Pitlick takes off with the puck, speeds up and... uh... weeble-wobbles? Whatever you want to call it, down he goes at center ice.

Lomberg doesn’t weeble-wobble as he notches his second of the night.

Shots are 10-1 Panthers with eight minutes left. This is really less fun.

Watching this period you’d totally know this was a first-place team taking on a last-place team.

The Habs have been thrown for a loop ever since the shorty (aka the Panthers' first goal).

With just over three minutes left, Edmundson grabs his first of the season to spark some life and cut the lead in half! And Barron picks up his first NHL point in the process.

Dauphin follows that up 30 seconds later and we’re back in this thing!

Dvorak goes short side to tie it up!! That’s three unanswered goals in 1:42 minutes.

Third period

Thanks to a Hoffman turnover Florida is back in the lead.

Pitlick stops above the goal line to receive a pass from Anderson but the puck bounces off his skate and past the net.

Hoffman gets the best chance of the period so far but unfortunately, Bobrovsky was ready for him.

Barkov slides into Allen and completely upends him. We only have a month left. Please let us keep Allen.

At least he got called for goaltender interference.

Evans with a breakaway, gets the shot off, and slams hard into the boards. He’s down waiting for the trainer. That’s gonna be an upper-body injury for sure.

Marchment brings the hope meter down a notch as he makes it 6-4 with less than five minutes left.

Barkov with the empty-netter and that’s all, folks.

But hey... remember those three unanswered goals in 1:42 minutes? That was fun.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) It’s been quite a run for Larry

2) The NHL has to find another way to get them in at this rate

1) And a little Midriffson to celebrate a first goal after a tough year, completing the three-pete