Canadiens @ Panthers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

It was rather obvious which team had improved its roster at the deadline when the Canadiens and Panthers played just a few days ago. Montreal spent the first half of the game just trying to gain possession of the puck, running up their hits total but not able to get many shots.

They did find ways to generate enough offence to make the game close in the end, and that’s probably the best they can expect again versus such a strong opponent. The play of Jake Allen will be key in shutting down enough of Florida’s opportunities to give his team a chance, and that’s something he’s been doing very well since returning from a groin injury.

Montreal will be relying on its top two all-situations forwards, Nick Suzuki and Rem Pitlick, to carry the load for the team and turn what is sure to be mostly defensive play into quick-strike offence at the opposite end.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Mike Hoffman Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Mathieu Perreault Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Justin Barron Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Carter Verhaeghe Aleksander Barkov Claude Giroux Jonathan Huberdeau Sam Bennett Anthony Duclair Mason Marchment Eetu Luostarinen Sam Reinhart Ryan Lomberg Noel Acciari Joe Thornton

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot MacKenzie Weegar Gustav Forsling Radko Gudas Robert Hagg Brandon Montour