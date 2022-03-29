 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Panthers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Canadiens aim to grab more of the possession in their second game versus Florida within a week.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

It was rather obvious which team had improved its roster at the deadline when the Canadiens and Panthers played just a few days ago. Montreal spent the first half of the game just trying to gain possession of the puck, running up their hits total but not able to get many shots.

They did find ways to generate enough offence to make the game close in the end, and that’s probably the best they can expect again versus such a strong opponent. The play of Jake Allen will be key in shutting down enough of Florida’s opportunities to give his team a chance, and that’s something he’s been doing very well since returning from a groin injury.

Montreal will be relying on its top two all-situations forwards, Nick Suzuki and Rem Pitlick, to carry the load for the team and turn what is sure to be mostly defensive play into quick-strike offence at the opposite end.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Mike Hoffman
Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Mathieu Perreault Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Justin Barron
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Carter Verhaeghe Aleksander Barkov Claude Giroux
Jonathan Huberdeau Sam Bennett Anthony Duclair
Mason Marchment Eetu Luostarinen Sam Reinhart
Ryan Lomberg Noel Acciari Joe Thornton

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot MacKenzie Weegar
Gustav Forsling Radko Gudas
Robert Hagg Brandon Montour

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Sergei Bobrovsky Spencer Knight

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 67: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...