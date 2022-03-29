 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Looking Ahead

The Habs would love to keep St. Louis, the kids are alright, the upcoming PWHPA games in Montreal, Eugene Melnyk passes away, GM meetings, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes says the Habs would like to keep Martin St. Louis. [NHL]
  • It cannot be denied that St. Louis has brought out the best in his team. [Montreal Gazette | La Presse]
  • The best thing about a lost season done right is seeing what the kids can do. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Alexander Romanov’s contract comparables, the centres under St. Louis, ice time, and more. [The Athletic]
  • Ann-Sophie Bettez talks about the PWHPA, and the games coming up in April. [Canadiens]
  • Chris Nilan publicly apologizes to Jonathan Drouin over comments made after Drouin missed the game against Boston with an injury. [Yahoo Sports]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Sens owner Eugene Melnyk passed away yesterday. [NHL | The Athletic | CBC | NBC Sports | Sportsnet]
  • The NHL GMs gathered in person for the first time in two years on Monday. [NHL | The Athletic]
  • One of the items discussed was how the league can make changes to hockey’s culture. [NHL | CBC | Sportsnet]
  • The Golden Knights hope that the returns of Robin Lehner and Mark Stone will help the team make a push for the playoffs. [NHL]
  • Joe Sakic talked about the Avs position, and their outlook with the playoffs approaching. [NHL]
  • Jonathan Huberdeau looks back on his first NHL goal. [NHL]
  • On Mark Giordano, the Leafs, and hope. [The Athletic]
  • Andrew Brunette is relishing his season with the Panthers, which has earned him a shot at the Jack Adams. [The Athletic]
  • Former Washington Post hockey journalist Isabelle Khurshudyan is now in Ukraine covering the war. [The Athletic]
  • The Rangers’ future success may hinge more on whether or not Alexis Lafrenière’s level of play continues to improve than on the additions they made at the deadline. [NBC Sports]

