Tuesday Habs Headlines: Looking Ahead

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes says the Habs would like to keep Martin St. Louis. [NHL]
- It cannot be denied that St. Louis has brought out the best in his team. [Montreal Gazette | La Presse]
- The best thing about a lost season done right is seeing what the kids can do. [Montreal Gazette]
- Alexander Romanov’s contract comparables, the centres under St. Louis, ice time, and more. [The Athletic]
- Ann-Sophie Bettez talks about the PWHPA, and the games coming up in April. [Canadiens]
- Chris Nilan publicly apologizes to Jonathan Drouin over comments made after Drouin missed the game against Boston with an injury. [Yahoo Sports]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Sens owner Eugene Melnyk passed away yesterday. [NHL | The Athletic | CBC | NBC Sports | Sportsnet]
- The NHL GMs gathered in person for the first time in two years on Monday. [NHL | The Athletic]
- One of the items discussed was how the league can make changes to hockey’s culture. [NHL | CBC | Sportsnet]
- The Golden Knights hope that the returns of Robin Lehner and Mark Stone will help the team make a push for the playoffs. [NHL]
- Joe Sakic talked about the Avs position, and their outlook with the playoffs approaching. [NHL]
- Jonathan Huberdeau looks back on his first NHL goal. [NHL]
- On Mark Giordano, the Leafs, and hope. [The Athletic]
- Andrew Brunette is relishing his season with the Panthers, which has earned him a shot at the Jack Adams. [The Athletic]
- Former Washington Post hockey journalist Isabelle Khurshudyan is now in Ukraine covering the war. [The Athletic]
- The Rangers’ future success may hinge more on whether or not Alexis Lafrenière’s level of play continues to improve than on the additions they made at the deadline. [NBC Sports]
