Monday Habs Headlines: Have we seen the last of Jonathan Drouin in a Canadiens jersey?

In today’s links, back on the injured list is it nearing the end for Drouin in a Habs uniform, the effects of the electric feel of the Bell Centre, Bergeron hits a milestone, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Have we seen the last of Jonathan Drouin in a Canadiens uniform? [TSN 690]
  • Martin St. Louis says, “It’s always special to beat the good teams” even more so when you’re the coach. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Despite where they sit in the standings, a Bell Centre full of excited fans still has an effect on the players and helped push the Canadiens to a 4-2 victory on Saturday night. [Sportsnet]
  • Five goaltenders you might not have known were a Hab in their 100-year history. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Habs say which sports movie remake they would most like to star in.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Saturday’s 14-goal Battle of Alberta will go down as one of the best. [Sportsnet]
  • Ottawa Senators signed prized prospect Jake Sanderson to an entry-level contract on Sunday. Here’s what he can bring to the team. [The Hockey News]
  • Vancouver Canucks spotlight diversity by having Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato as assistant GMs. [NHL]
  • Sheldon O’Keefe hasn’t been satisfied with William Nylander’s play as of late and the winger takes the blame for David Savard’s goal on Saturday night. [TSN]
  • Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron’s return on Saturday afternoon marked a milestone for the veteran as he played his 1200th regular-season NHL game. [Boston Hockey Now]

