Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Have we seen the last of Jonathan Drouin in a Canadiens uniform? [TSN 690]
- Martin St. Louis says, “It’s always special to beat the good teams” even more so when you’re the coach. [Montreal Gazette]
- Despite where they sit in the standings, a Bell Centre full of excited fans still has an effect on the players and helped push the Canadiens to a 4-2 victory on Saturday night. [Sportsnet]
- Five goaltenders you might not have known were a Hab in their 100-year history. [The Hockey Writers]
- Habs say which sports movie remake they would most like to star in.
Just in time for the #Oscars, we asked the Canadiens which sports movie remake they would most like to star in.#GoHabsGo @NarcityQuebec pic.twitter.com/K9wliiy3Qj— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Saturday’s 14-goal Battle of Alberta will go down as one of the best. [Sportsnet]
- Ottawa Senators signed prized prospect Jake Sanderson to an entry-level contract on Sunday. Here’s what he can bring to the team. [The Hockey News]
- Vancouver Canucks spotlight diversity by having Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato as assistant GMs. [NHL]
- Sheldon O’Keefe hasn’t been satisfied with William Nylander’s play as of late and the winger takes the blame for David Savard’s goal on Saturday night. [TSN]
- Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron’s return on Saturday afternoon marked a milestone for the veteran as he played his 1200th regular-season NHL game. [Boston Hockey Now]
