Canadiens @ Devils Top Six Minutes: Playing the pipes

Pre-Game Thoughts
- Finally finished the Halo Infinite campaign, and I am still very confused as to what the heck is even going on in this game series anymore.
- It’s debut day for Justin Barron, can we get a Barron to Lord Byron combo at some point today?
- For those also keeping track on the prospects in the Frozen Four, Rhett Pitlick and Minnesota already won.
- Ty Smilanic and Quinnipiac are down two goals against Michigan early on.
- Let’s do that hockey!
First Period
- Okay, rookie goalie with rough numbers playing a back to back, do the thing Habbies.
- Monty looks sharp early on, which means he’s going to give up a goal shortly because I am a total jinx.
- I like the aggressive play from the defence early on, looks like they’re more willing to step up into the rush and keep the offence pushing forward.
- Great save from Montembeault on Jesper Bratt!
- I had completely forgotten that Dougie Hamilton played for the Devils now.
- Based on what I just watched in the corner, I guess the officials decided that cross-checking is allowed tonight...Until it isn’t.
- There’s that mistake I mentioned!
- Poor Monty, he’s had such a good period.
- Well, as far as periods of hockey go, that was one of them.
Second Period
- Nice start to the period from Mike Hoffman, would be nice to see him get rewarded for those efforts.
- What’s great about the lack of whistles so far, is that this ugly looking contest is flying by fairly quickly!
- That’s an impressive penalty considering where the play was when the Devils were called for too many men.
- I would like to request that the Habs score a goal here though.
- That was not great!
- I like a lot of what I’ve seen from Justin Barron tonight, nothing crazy but I like what I see.
- Oh Josh, offensive zone penalties are bad bud.
- That doesn’t help either, down 2-0.
- Poor Alexander Romanov looks like he’s seen a ghost.
- Now would be a very good time for the power play to work.
- Or we can get into a fight I suppose.
- HOW DARE THEY HIT COLE LIKE THAT.
- I really need Nico Daws to stop doing that thing he’s doing right now...You know making saves.
- I was going to yell about a Jesse Ylönen goal, but I’ll settle for the nice deflection by Josh Anderson!
- Ty Smilanic also just set up a great goal for Quinnipiac, not a bad end to the period!
Third Period
- Win the third boys!
- Miss one call, but call the next one like clockwork.
- Big big penalty kill!
- And now it’s a Habs power play!
- You can feel that the power play is getting closer to what it should be, and with a cobbled together second unit no less.
- You can’t let a dude hit Nick Suzuki like that and not answer for it.
- I would also like the team to score a second goal at some point.
- Massive glove save from Montembeault!
- The Habs getting a power play out of that scrambled mess is impressive.
- “Hoffman is frustrated” yeah, same Dave Poulin.
- I know it’s limited minutes, but there’s something really special coming with Jesse Ylönen.
- Well, I had to delete a whole bunch of stuff
- WHAT A DAMN PASS AND GOAL THOUGH.
Overtime
- Absolutely buzzing, win or lose this team still refuses to go quietly.
- Justin Barron starting in OT is a huge vote of confidence from the coaches.
- I am begging Mike Hoffman to simply pass the puck to the fastest guy on the team.
- Barron cracked Daws right in the head, ouch.
- GOAL?!
- NO GOAL?!
- No goal on the Double Doink.
- I am out of breath, what an OT.
- Ice Cold Cole Caufield.
- I can’t even be mad at that Jack Hughes goal, my god he’s got hands.
- Guys, I’ve got a dog to take out.
- Well that felt anticlimactic and far too long.
- Perfect for the tank though!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) It’s been a great ride for the team
2) Really putting the “dent” in Prudential Center
1) I don’t even know what’s happening here, but I like it
