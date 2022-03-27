Canadiens @ Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Devils region: MSG, MSG+ 2

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, , TSN Direct

A night after a spirited game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens have already made the flight to Newark for a second game in 24 hours. There will be some new faces along for the ride as Jesse Ylönen has been recalled after a couple of injuries yesterday, and will be getting another game for the Habs as neither Tyler Pitlick nor Michael Pezzetta is able to play after leaving last night’s match early.

The club will also be scooping up Jordan Harris at some point along the way after he signed his entry-level deal yesterday. Tonight, however, we will be seeing Justin Barron enter the lineup for his first game in a Canadiens jersey, and it will be fun to see how his offensive game injects into the Habs’ current high-tempo style.

Jake Allen gets a well-deserved night off after facing 139 shots in three games played this week. It’s Samuel Montembeault who gets the call for this game, trying to continue the great play between the pipes.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Mike Hoffman Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Mathieu Perreault Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Justin Barron Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Jake Allen

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Yegor Sharangovich Jack Hughes Dawson Mercer Tomas Tatar Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt Miles Wood Jesper Boqvist Jimmy Vesey A.J. Greer Michael McLeod Nathan Bastian

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jonas Siegenthaler Dougie Hamilton Ryan Graves Damon Severson Kevin Bahl P.K. Subban