 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Which of the teams playing a second game in two days comes out on top at Prudential Center?

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: FEB 04 Canadiens at Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Devils region: MSG, MSG+ 2
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, , TSN Direct

A night after a spirited game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens have already made the flight to Newark for a second game in 24 hours. There will be some new faces along for the ride as Jesse Ylönen has been recalled after a couple of injuries yesterday, and will be getting another game for the Habs as neither Tyler Pitlick nor Michael Pezzetta is able to play after leaving last night’s match early.

The club will also be scooping up Jordan Harris at some point along the way after he signed his entry-level deal yesterday. Tonight, however, we will be seeing Justin Barron enter the lineup for his first game in a Canadiens jersey, and it will be fun to see how his offensive game injects into the Habs’ current high-tempo style.

Jake Allen gets a well-deserved night off after facing 139 shots in three games played this week. It’s Samuel Montembeault who gets the call for this game, trying to continue the great play between the pipes.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Mike Hoffman
Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Mathieu Perreault Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Justin Barron
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Jake Allen

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Yegor Sharangovich Jack Hughes Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt
Miles Wood Jesper Boqvist Jimmy Vesey
A.J. Greer Michael McLeod Nathan Bastian

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jonas Siegenthaler Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves Damon Severson
Kevin Bahl P.K. Subban

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jon Gillies Nico Daws

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 66: Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...