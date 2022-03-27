 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Jonathan Drouin may need season-ending wrist surgery

In today’s links, Drouin may be done for the year, Jodan Harris moves on to his next chapter, and Sidney Crosby was surprised the Avalanche traded Justin Barron.

By Justin Blades
NHL: MAR 21 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Jonathan Drouin may require surgery on his wrist that would keep him out of the final 17 games of the season:
  • Jordan Harris said goodbye to the Northeastern University fans before signing his entry-level contract yesterday:
  • Martin St. Louis says we can expect to see Harris in the lineup very soon:
  • Luke Richardson was placed in COVID protocol on Saturday. [TSN]
  • Carey Price talks about his Indigenous roots and growing up in Anahim Lake. [YouTube]
  • As relayed by Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby couldn’t believe the Colorado Avalanche traded away Justin Barron. [TVA Sports]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Months after the 2022 tournament is replayed, Canada may be hosting the 2023 World Juniors as well. [Sportsnet]
  • The Ottawa Senators won’t face any discipline for their handling of the initial Evgenii Dadonov trade. [Sportsnet]

