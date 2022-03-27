Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jonathan Drouin may require surgery on his wrist that would keep him out of the final 17 games of the season:
Jonathan Drouin is not playing right now because of a wrist injury, the same that he hurts 2 months ago. He came back, played two games, but now he will need surgery and obviously he won’t come back this season. @CanadiensMTL— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 27, 2022
- Jordan Harris said goodbye to the Northeastern University fans before signing his entry-level contract yesterday:
Thank you @GoNUmhockey pic.twitter.com/5LMhElXInp— Jordan Harris (@jharris004) March 25, 2022
- Martin St. Louis says we can expect to see Harris in the lineup very soon:
Martin St. Louis isn't sure when exactly, but he says Jordan Harris will join the Canadiens on the road and he will get into games.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 27, 2022
- Luke Richardson was placed in COVID protocol on Saturday. [TSN]
- Carey Price talks about his Indigenous roots and growing up in Anahim Lake. [YouTube]
- As relayed by Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby couldn’t believe the Colorado Avalanche traded away Justin Barron. [TVA Sports]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Months after the 2022 tournament is replayed, Canada may be hosting the 2023 World Juniors as well. [Sportsnet]
- The Ottawa Senators won’t face any discipline for their handling of the initial Evgenii Dadonov trade. [Sportsnet]
