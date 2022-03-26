 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Pezzetta, Tyler Pitlick out with upper-body injuries

The two fourth-liners left the game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

By Justin Blades
NHL: MAR 24 Panthers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tyler Pitlick left the game after a high hit in the first period versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Michael Pezzetta headed for the trainers’ room during the second. The Montreal Canadiens have ruled them both out for the remainder of the game.

Montreal will be able to get by without the two fourth-liners tonight by simply increasing the minutes of the top three lines, but the effect could be felt tomorrow when the Canadiens play their third game in three nights after two hard-fought games versus the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The Habs still have Mathieu Perreault as a healthy scratch, but will need to use an emergency recall to get the roster up to 12 forwards for the game in New Jersey on Sunday night if no other players are ready to return from their injuries.

