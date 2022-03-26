Michael Pezzetta, Tyler Pitlick out with upper-body injuries

Tyler Pitlick left the game after a high hit in the first period versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Michael Pezzetta headed for the trainers’ room during the second. The Montreal Canadiens have ruled them both out for the remainder of the game.

Les attaquants Michael Pezzetta et Tyler Pitlick ne reviendront pas au jeu ce soir (blessures au haut du corps).



Forwards Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick will not return tonight (upper-body injuries). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2022

Montreal will be able to get by without the two fourth-liners tonight by simply increasing the minutes of the top three lines, but the effect could be felt tomorrow when the Canadiens play their third game in three nights after two hard-fought games versus the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The Habs still have Mathieu Perreault as a healthy scratch, but will need to use an emergency recall to get the roster up to 12 forwards for the game in New Jersey on Sunday night if no other players are ready to return from their injuries.