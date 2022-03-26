Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East/Ontario/West (English), TVA Sports (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Jeff Petry has a significant injury after all, something he developed during Thursday’s game versus the Florida Panthers, and he’s out of the lineup indefinitely. That gives William Lagesson, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the trade deadline, his first chance to step into the lineup for the first time. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a difficult opponent to play your first game with a new team against, but Martin St. Louis has several other defencemen he will lean on for the biggest assignments.

The Leafs have been one of the NHL’s top offensive clubs in recent months, but also one of the worst defensively, so there are bound to be plenty of chances at either end, with the goaltenders sure to be busy. That will be nothing new for Jake Allen, who faced 46 and 42 shots versus the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, respectively, already this week, and Erik Kallgren has faced shot totals in the mid-30s in all three of his NHL starts as well. Both have impressed in different ways in their previous games, but one is going to make that extra save that could be the difference tonight.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Paul Byron

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Chris Wideman Kale Clague Corey Schueneman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner Alexander Kerfoot John Tavares William Nylander Ilya Mikheyev David Kampf Pierre Engvall Colin Blackwell Jason Spezza Wayne Simmonds

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Morgan Rielly Ily Lyubushkin T.J. Brodie Justin Holl Mark Giordano Timothy Liljegren