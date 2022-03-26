 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

William Lagesson makes his Canadiens debut at the Bell Centre.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens - Game Four Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East/Ontario/West (English), TVA Sports (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Jeff Petry has a significant injury after all, something he developed during Thursday’s game versus the Florida Panthers, and he’s out of the lineup indefinitely. That gives William Lagesson, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the trade deadline, his first chance to step into the lineup for the first time. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a difficult opponent to play your first game with a new team against, but Martin St. Louis has several other defencemen he will lean on for the biggest assignments.

The Leafs have been one of the NHL’s top offensive clubs in recent months, but also one of the worst defensively, so there are bound to be plenty of chances at either end, with the goaltenders sure to be busy. That will be nothing new for Jake Allen, who faced 46 and 42 shots versus the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, respectively, already this week, and Erik Kallgren has faced shot totals in the mid-30s in all three of his NHL starts as well. Both have impressed in different ways in their previous games, but one is going to make that extra save that could be the difference tonight.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Laurent Dauphin
Tyler Pitlick Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Paul Byron

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Chris Wideman
Kale Clague Corey Schueneman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot John Tavares William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev David Kampf Pierre Engvall
Colin Blackwell Jason Spezza Wayne Simmonds

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Morgan Rielly Ily Lyubushkin
T.J. Brodie Justin Holl
Mark Giordano Timothy Liljegren

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Erik Kallgren Petr Mrazek

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 65: Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...