Jeff Petry out indefinitely with a lower-body injury

Ahead of the Montreal Canadiens game tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was announced that defenseman Jeff Petry will be away from the team indefinitely with a lower-body injury

Jeff Petry sera absent pour une période indéterminée. Bas du corps. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 26, 2022

Petry left the previous game against the Florida Panthers with an undisclosed issue, and it appears that issue will sideline him for the time being. There was also some better news for the team, however, as Kale Clague appears close to coming back.

Kale Clague with a regular jersey on at morning skate. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 26, 2022

With the additions of Clague, Justin Barron, and the suspected signing of Jordan Harris in the coming days, there will at least be some help on the way for the defensive corps. This will be important for a team that is about to get very busy, with three games in the next four days.

We’ll have more news on the official lineup for tonight’s game once it is made available.