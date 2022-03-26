 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Will Jeff Petry’s trade wish be fulfilled this summer?

In today’s links, Petry trade talks will continue into the summer, Caufield hangs with his biggest fan, Indigenous Celebration Night at the Bell Centre, goaltending issues continue for the Leafs, and more.

NHL: MAR 21 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Will Jeff Petry’s unfulfilled trade request finally get fulfilled this summer? [Sportsnet]
  • Eight-year-old Kayla Mandarino got to meet, hug and hang out with her favourite Habs’ player Cole Caufield. If ever there was a biggest fan, this girl is it! [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jonathan Drouin had been placed on IR with an upper-body injury and Brendan Gallagher is out for a week with a lower-body injury. [NHL]
  • During tonight’s matchup at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens will hold their inaugural Indigenous Celebration Night. [NHL]
  • Predicting which Habs’ prospects could earn a roster spot next season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Assistant coach Trevor Letowski shares praise for Corey Schueneman and the team’s new no-quit mentality. [NHL]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Vegas Golden Knights Brett Howden and Max Pacioretty are out for the foreseeable future due to injuries. [Sportsnet]
  • Fran Rider, Ontario Women’s Hockey Association’s first executive director in 1975, is optimistic about the PWHPA’s goal of establishing a viable professional league. [The Peterborough Examiner]
  • The NHL is expected to push for changes to the no-trade clause process after the Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks trade deadline debacle. [TSN]
  • Goaltending issues isn’t the type of scare the Toronto Maple Leafs needed as they head into the playoffs. [TSN]
  • Five-year-old Ben Stelter, who’d battling brain cancer, joined Zach Hyman in his post-game availability, but who’s really his favorite Oiler?

