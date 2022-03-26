Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Will Jeff Petry’s unfulfilled trade request finally get fulfilled this summer? [Sportsnet]
- Eight-year-old Kayla Mandarino got to meet, hug and hang out with her favourite Habs’ player Cole Caufield. If ever there was a biggest fan, this girl is it! [Montreal Gazette]
- Jonathan Drouin had been placed on IR with an upper-body injury and Brendan Gallagher is out for a week with a lower-body injury. [NHL]
- During tonight’s matchup at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens will hold their inaugural Indigenous Celebration Night. [NHL]
- Predicting which Habs’ prospects could earn a roster spot next season. [Montreal Gazette]
- Assistant coach Trevor Letowski shares praise for Corey Schueneman and the team’s new no-quit mentality. [NHL]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Vegas Golden Knights Brett Howden and Max Pacioretty are out for the foreseeable future due to injuries. [Sportsnet]
- Fran Rider, Ontario Women’s Hockey Association’s first executive director in 1975, is optimistic about the PWHPA’s goal of establishing a viable professional league. [The Peterborough Examiner]
- The NHL is expected to push for changes to the no-trade clause process after the Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks trade deadline debacle. [TSN]
- Goaltending issues isn’t the type of scare the Toronto Maple Leafs needed as they head into the playoffs. [TSN]
- Five-year-old Ben Stelter, who’d battling brain cancer, joined Zach Hyman in his post-game availability, but who’s really his favorite Oiler?
