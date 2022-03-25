Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens are primed for a swift and painless rebuild under Kent Hughes. [Yahoo! Sports]
- Hughes will have to overcome several salary-cap related obstacles in the months and years to come. [La Presse]
- The Habs’ GM will have John Sedgwick in his corner to deal with the financial side. [La Presse]
- Sean Farrell notched a goal and assist, but it wasn’t enough to save Harvard from elimination at the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens take Shane Wright first overall in this very preliminary mock draft. [The Sporting News]
- How does Justin Barron look from an advanced stats perspective? [RDS]
- Logan Mailloux, out since March 6, may require season-ending surgery on his shoulder. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Artturi Lehkonen’s versatility will be key for the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs. [Sportsnet]
- Could we see a “Kucherov Rule” implemented that would see salary cap restrictions extend to the playoffs? [TSN]
- The Calgary Flames might be close to making Sean Monahan a healthy scratch. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- How does Jonathan Toews feel about his future on a rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks franchise? [ProHockeyTalk]
- Roman Josi is aging like a fine wine as he battles Cale Makar for the Norris Trophy. [The Hockey News]
- The International Ice Hockey Federation council has asked an independent ethics board to investigate the Russian Hockey Federation and former IIHF president Rene Fasel over issues related to the war in Ukraine. [Sportsnet]
- Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga meshes modern innovation with a more traditional athletics model. [The Hockey News]
- NHL teams spend years looking for the best future talent, but how early do teams start looking for talented prospects? [The Hockey News (Video)]
Loading comments...