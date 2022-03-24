Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: Montreal can’t conquer the Florida Men

Pre-Game Thought
- So it’s a big day for debuts in Montreal tonight...That’s right folks it’s Tyler Pitlick Day!
- Also some dudes named Ben Chiarot and Claude Giroux I guess.
- We all know Chiarot is scoring against the Habs tonight though right?
- Anyways, godspeed to the Habs, if y’all try really hard I’ll take the team to Dairy Queen after for Blizzards!
First Period
- Well that’s a feisty way to start the game!
- NICK SUZUKI POWER PLAY WIZARD
- I can’t even finish celebrating the Habs goal before Florida scores to tie the game.
- What in the heck is a Ryan Lomberg, and when can Pezzetta fight him?
- I don’t like giving this team a power play either right now, gonna be a busy few minutes for Jake Allen.
- Excellent PK from the Habs!
- The Panthers however appear to be taking over control which feels not great!
- Dave Poulin is describing how Marchment drew that call sounds a lot like “he flopped when Schueneman touched him”
- Another great PK!
- I’m not sure what caused it, but there’s a real spur in David Savard’s saddle tonight eh?
- Who is this penalty kill and what did they do with the Habs?
- Jake Allen is absolutely on one, my god.
- Honestly, Florida has been miles better but the Habs are hanging right in there with them so it’s a successful period in my book!
Second Period
- Paul Byron in a foot race with Ben Chiarot is a very funny mismatch if we’re being honest.
- Well that is a disappointing start to the period.
- Someone please help Jake Allen I am begging you.
- COLE YOU AREN’T SUPPOSED TO MISS THOSE CHANCES.
- Poor Chiarot is just stunned that a small child picked his pocket and took off like Sonic the Hedgehog.
- Ooooo nice mitts from Jake Evans to tip that goal home, and really nice effort by Mike Hoffman to keep that play alive too!
- That might be a high-stick, it also might not and no matter what I don’t expect the NHL to get the call right either way.
- Yeah that’s about right.
- I truly adore the reckless abandon that Michael Pezzetta plays with, there is no hit he won’t throw.
- Is there more power play magic on the books for tonight?
- Apparently not!
- (REDACTED)
- Gah that goal was there for the taking Romanov!
- Bright side, the PK is still perfect on the night!
- It’s not really a key point to what’s going on but man I hate Radko Gudas so so much.
- So that’s certainly a penalty, that puck was over the glass when it was played.
- Well, maybe next period they’ll score in nine seconds!
Third Period
- Ah well, nevertheless.
- Jeff Petry going to the room is not how I hoped to see Justin Barron making his debut with the Habs.
- So many wasted breakaways :(
- Can people stop hitting Jake Evans near his head and neck?
- The Habs are clearly the lesser team tonight, but damn if they aren’t making the Panthers sweat every single second of this game.
- That is...Not a penalty?
- And naturally Florida finally scores on the power play.
- I still don’t know who Ryan Lomberg is, but I’d like him to shut his dumb face.
- Poor Nick Suzuki.
- I guess we’re also not going to call Gudas just holding on to Rem Pitlick to not let him by for a loose puck I suppose.
- Aggressive goalie pull, big fan!
- Cole has been so close all night, unlucky to not have at least one to his name.
- Oh baby, what a clutch goal from Paul Byron!
- There’s no way this is going to happen right?
- Well, at least they aren’t losing because of a lack of effort, gotta commend the team for that.
- Bring on the Leafs on Saturday!
