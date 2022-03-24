 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: Montreal can’t conquer the Florida Men

It was a highly entertaining game, but the Habs came up just short.

By Scott Matla
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Pre-Game Thought

  • So it’s a big day for debuts in Montreal tonight...That’s right folks it’s Tyler Pitlick Day!
  • Also some dudes named Ben Chiarot and Claude Giroux I guess.
  • We all know Chiarot is scoring against the Habs tonight though right?
  • Anyways, godspeed to the Habs, if y’all try really hard I’ll take the team to Dairy Queen after for Blizzards!

First Period

  • Well that’s a feisty way to start the game!
  • NICK SUZUKI POWER PLAY WIZARD
  • I can’t even finish celebrating the Habs goal before Florida scores to tie the game.
  • What in the heck is a Ryan Lomberg, and when can Pezzetta fight him?
  • I don’t like giving this team a power play either right now, gonna be a busy few minutes for Jake Allen.
  • Excellent PK from the Habs!
  • The Panthers however appear to be taking over control which feels not great!
  • Dave Poulin is describing how Marchment drew that call sounds a lot like “he flopped when Schueneman touched him”
  • Another great PK!
  • I’m not sure what caused it, but there’s a real spur in David Savard’s saddle tonight eh?
  • Who is this penalty kill and what did they do with the Habs?
  • Jake Allen is absolutely on one, my god.
  • Honestly, Florida has been miles better but the Habs are hanging right in there with them so it’s a successful period in my book!

Second Period

  • Paul Byron in a foot race with Ben Chiarot is a very funny mismatch if we’re being honest.
  • Well that is a disappointing start to the period.
  • Someone please help Jake Allen I am begging you.
  • COLE YOU AREN’T SUPPOSED TO MISS THOSE CHANCES.
  • Poor Chiarot is just stunned that a small child picked his pocket and took off like Sonic the Hedgehog.
  • Ooooo nice mitts from Jake Evans to tip that goal home, and really nice effort by Mike Hoffman to keep that play alive too!
  • That might be a high-stick, it also might not and no matter what I don’t expect the NHL to get the call right either way.
  • Yeah that’s about right.
  • I truly adore the reckless abandon that Michael Pezzetta plays with, there is no hit he won’t throw.
  • Is there more power play magic on the books for tonight?
  • Apparently not!
  • (REDACTED)
  • Gah that goal was there for the taking Romanov!
  • Bright side, the PK is still perfect on the night!
  • It’s not really a key point to what’s going on but man I hate Radko Gudas so so much.
  • So that’s certainly a penalty, that puck was over the glass when it was played.
  • Well, maybe next period they’ll score in nine seconds!

Third Period

  • Ah well, nevertheless.
  • Jeff Petry going to the room is not how I hoped to see Justin Barron making his debut with the Habs.
  • So many wasted breakaways :(
  • Can people stop hitting Jake Evans near his head and neck?
  • The Habs are clearly the lesser team tonight, but damn if they aren’t making the Panthers sweat every single second of this game.
  • That is...Not a penalty?
  • And naturally Florida finally scores on the power play.
  • I still don’t know who Ryan Lomberg is, but I’d like him to shut his dumb face.
  • Poor Nick Suzuki.
  • I guess we’re also not going to call Gudas just holding on to Rem Pitlick to not let him by for a loose puck I suppose.
  • Aggressive goalie pull, big fan!
  • Cole has been so close all night, unlucky to not have at least one to his name.
  • Oh baby, what a clutch goal from Paul Byron!
  • There’s no way this is going to happen right?
  • Well, at least they aren’t losing because of a lack of effort, gotta commend the team for that.
  • Bring on the Leafs on Saturday!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) An impressive display versus a loaded team

2) He’s starting to make his great plays look effortless

1) He looked just fine to me

