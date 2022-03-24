The Dispatch: Rögle’s Marco Kasper is an intriguing first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft

The Dispatch sat down with Rögle’s Cam and Chris Abbott, coach and GM respectively, as well as forward Marco Kasper to get a feel for the Austrian World Junior captain and his season in the SHL.

The picture that the Abbott brothers paint is that of a determined young player that has the sights set on an NHL career but is taking the time to get things right before he takes the next step in his career.

The 2022 NHL Draft prospect has had an up and down season in the SHL. It is already his second season as a professional, having played 10 games in the SHL during the 2020-21 season. Since the interview, Rögle has won the Champions Hockey League and will go into the SHL playoffs as the team to beat.

Kasper is clear about his own goals and explains the effect in his development from moving from the Austrian league to one of the top leagues in Europe.

At the end of the segment with Chris Abbott, the GM offers some insight on Montreal Canadiens prospect Frederik Dichow, who practiced and played a few minutes with Rögle during the World Junior Championships, as Calle Clang was with Team Sweden in Canada.