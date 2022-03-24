 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s transparency is refreshing

In today’s links, the new Habs’ brass are refreshingly transparent, Barron’s looking to make an impression in more ways than one, NHL Tonight’s all-women broadcast, and the hockey gods are laughing at the Golden Knights.

Montreal Canadiens Introduce Kent Hughes Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are refreshingly transparent about their plans for the team. [NHL]
  • Hughes was among the four rookie general managers who had an eventful first NHL Trade Deadline. [CBC]
  • Justin Barron’s French immersion paid off when he met with Montreal media for the first time. [National Post]
  • But Barron is looking to make a strong impression with more than just his French skills. [Sportsnet]
  • And the Habs’ new defenceman has a good chance to make his mark thanks to his size and versatility. [The Hockey News]
  • So, where does Artturi Lehkonen fit in with Barron’s old team? [Mile High Hockey]
  • Four Canadiens who have earned a contract extension thanks to a strong first impression. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Treat him well, Colorado!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The NHL voided Monday’s trade of Evgenii Dadonov by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]
  • The hockey gods are giving the Golden Knights the laughter of karma for trying to buy their way into the playoffs. [National Post]
  • Florida Panthers' interim coach Andrew Brunette said that Ben Chiarot being “exactly the player we were looking for and really good defensively” is why he was worth a first-round pick. [Yahoo Sports]
  • NHL Tonight’s first all-women broadcast hopes to ‘normalize’ the opportunity and is looking forward to the day when an episode like this isn’t breaking news. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

