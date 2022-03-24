Thursday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s transparency is refreshing

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are refreshingly transparent about their plans for the team. [NHL]
- Hughes was among the four rookie general managers who had an eventful first NHL Trade Deadline. [CBC]
- Justin Barron’s French immersion paid off when he met with Montreal media for the first time. [National Post]
- But Barron is looking to make a strong impression with more than just his French skills. [Sportsnet]
- And the Habs’ new defenceman has a good chance to make his mark thanks to his size and versatility. [The Hockey News]
- So, where does Artturi Lehkonen fit in with Barron’s old team? [Mile High Hockey]
- Four Canadiens who have earned a contract extension thanks to a strong first impression. [The Hockey Writers]
- Treat him well, Colorado!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The NHL voided Monday’s trade of Evgenii Dadonov by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]
- The hockey gods are giving the Golden Knights the laughter of karma for trying to buy their way into the playoffs. [National Post]
- Florida Panthers' interim coach Andrew Brunette said that Ben Chiarot being “exactly the player we were looking for and really good defensively” is why he was worth a first-round pick. [Yahoo Sports]
- NHL Tonight’s first all-women broadcast hopes to ‘normalize’ the opportunity and is looking forward to the day when an episode like this isn’t breaking news. [NHL]
Loading comments...