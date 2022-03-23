Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kent Hughes, the magician. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- An ode to Artturi Lehkonen. [A Winning Habit]
- Why the Montreal Canadiens should bring P.K. Subban back. [Daily Hive]
- Hughes’s relationship with currently unsigned prospect Jordan Harris goes back many years. [RDS]
- What’s next for Cedric Paquette? [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Lehkonen is pleased at the prospect of another lengthy playoff run. [RDS]
- Five teams that didn’t do enough at the deadline, featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs. [The Hockey News]
- NHL trade deadline winners and losers. [Sportsnet]
- Five notable players who didn’t change teams at the Trade Deadline. [The Hockey News]
- The Calgary Flames have launched a $125 million lawsuit against their insurers over ‘massive’ COVID losses. [CBC]
- Shane Wright is the headliner for the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game as the event returns after a pandemic hiatus. [TSN]
- A putative trade to the Anaheim Ducks for Evgenii Dadonov is in limbo as all parties involved try to resolve a dispute about a no-trade clause in Dadonov’s contract. [TSN]
- The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and Premier Hockey Federation are set to meet at the request of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday. [CBC]
