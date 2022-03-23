 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Kent the Magician

In today’s links, reviewing Kent Hughes’s first deadline, reflecting on Brett Kulak and Artturi Lehkonen, and the NHL shifts its gaze toward the playoffs.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kent Hughes, the magician. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • An ode to Artturi Lehkonen. [A Winning Habit]
  • Why the Montreal Canadiens should bring P.K. Subban back. [Daily Hive]
  • Hughes’s relationship with currently unsigned prospect Jordan Harris goes back many years. [RDS]
  • What’s next for Cedric Paquette? [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Lehkonen is pleased at the prospect of another lengthy playoff run. [RDS]
  • Five teams that didn’t do enough at the deadline, featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs. [The Hockey News]
  • NHL trade deadline winners and losers. [Sportsnet]
  • Five notable players who didn’t change teams at the Trade Deadline. [The Hockey News]
  • The Calgary Flames have launched a $125 million lawsuit against their insurers over ‘massive’ COVID losses. [CBC]
  • Shane Wright is the headliner for the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game as the event returns after a pandemic hiatus. [TSN]
  • A putative trade to the Anaheim Ducks for Evgenii Dadonov is in limbo as all parties involved try to resolve a dispute about a no-trade clause in Dadonov’s contract. [TSN]
  • The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and Premier Hockey Federation are set to meet at the request of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday. [CBC]

