Tuesday Habs Headlines: Deadline Winners

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Montreal was one of the winners on deadline day. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports | Montreal Gazette]
- Artturi Lehkonen was moved on deadline day for prospect D-man Justin Barron, and a second round pick. [NHL | Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | Canadiens | La Presse]
- Brendan Gallagher gives Lehkonen a heartfelt sendoff. [Instagram]
- Both the Avs and the Habs benefited from the Lehkonen/Barron trade. [The Athletic]
- Who are the Habs getting in Justin Barron? [The Hockey News]
- Brett Kulak is headed to Edmonton in exchange for William Lagesson, a conditional 2022 second and 2024 seventh. [Canadiens | Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | The Athletic]
- Andrew Hammond moved to New Jersey for centre Nate Schnarr. [Sportsnet | Canadiens]
- Harrison, Hoffman, swagger, and more. [The Athletic]
- Lecavalier, Petry, Hamond, and other Habs topics. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Every trade from deadline day (and beyond). [NHL | NHL | Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports]
- Winners from Deadline day. [The Hockey News | ESPN]
- The Kings aren’t sure that Drew Doughty will return this season. [TSN]
- The Leafs stuck with their guns in net. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Kyle Dubas was not happy that speculation got out about the Leafs’ interest in Marc-Andre Fleury. [Yahoo Sports]
- No matter where he was, Kevin Weeks brought the latest deadline news. [Yahoo Sports]
- Former Habs prospect Michael McNiven acquired by Ottawa from Calgary. [Sportsnet]
- Claude Giroux is ready to get going in Florida. [NBC Sports | NHL]
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi signs extension with the Hurricanes. [Sportsnet]
- Joe Sakic knew that he had to give up pieces if he wanted to get good pieces back. So he did. [The Athletic]
- Did the Leafs do enough before the deadline? [The Athletic]
