Tuesday Habs Headlines: Deadline Winners

Habs get good returns for Lehkonen, Kulak, Hammond, winners and losers from deadline day, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Every trade from deadline day (and beyond). [NHL | NHL | Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports]
  • Winners from Deadline day. [The Hockey News | ESPN]
  • The Kings aren’t sure that Drew Doughty will return this season. [TSN]
  • The Leafs stuck with their guns in net. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • Kyle Dubas was not happy that speculation got out about the Leafs’ interest in Marc-Andre Fleury. [Yahoo Sports]
  • No matter where he was, Kevin Weeks brought the latest deadline news. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Former Habs prospect Michael McNiven acquired by Ottawa from Calgary. [Sportsnet]
  • Claude Giroux is ready to get going in Florida. [NBC Sports | NHL]
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi signs extension with the Hurricanes. [Sportsnet]
  • Joe Sakic knew that he had to give up pieces if he wanted to get good pieces back. So he did. [The Athletic]
  • Did the Leafs do enough before the deadline? [The Athletic]

