Bottom Six Minutes 63: Jake Allen rewarded the Canadiens for not trading him

Though they fell short in overtime, a depleted post-deadline Montreal Canadiens team gave the Boston Bruins all they could handle. That may be a bit of a stretch, as the Bruins were the better team for most of the game, but the Habs hung around and fought admirably to make it a contest.

And they have their goaltender Jake Allen to thank for the opportunity to do so.

In my last episode prior to the trade deadline, I opined that trading Allen was probably a good idea for the Tricolore. They didn’t listen to that advice, and we were instead treated to quite the display of goaltending just hours after the trade market was closed for the season.

"This is why you don't trade me." - Jake Allen pic.twitter.com/9eQG22a55x — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 21, 2022

Oh my, Jake Allen pic.twitter.com/78HugvxkF2 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 22, 2022

Jake Allen niaise pas à soir pic.twitter.com/5HokUpVlKL — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 22, 2022

Nothing precludes the Canadiens from trading Allen — who has another year on his existing deal — in the offseason, or even at the NHL entry draft. Maybe the right offer just didn’t come along, and when you look at the assets they did collect through trades, there was zero rush to make a move involving the netminder.

There are plenty of teams who could, and are doing worse for their starting goaltender. If it takes a failed playoff run for one or several of those teams to realize that and make the call, the Habs can afford to wait. Performances like that one against Boston will only serve to boost his stock, particularly since he’s doing it for a team that is rather depleted due to trades and injuries.

And there is always the possibility that the Canadiens themselves might want him as their starter. That is an entirely different conversation, but one the Canadiens can now afford to really take their time with.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available on your podcast platform of choice. Up next will be Ben Chiarot’s first game against the Habs on Thursday when the Florida Panthers visit the Bell Centre