Quotes from Kent Hughes’s post-deadline press conference

The dust is beginning to settle after a busy week-long process leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline. With the Montreal Canadiens having parted with Tyler Toffoli a month earlier and Ben Chiarot a few days prior to today’s 3:00 PM cutoff, Monday’s moves included the trades of a few more roster players.
The three moves Hughes made were:
- Brett Kulak to the Edmonton Oilers for William Lagesson and a second-round pick
- Artturi Lehkonen going to the Colorado Avalanche, with Justin Barron and a second-round pick in 2024 coming back in return
- Andrew Hammond exchanged for Nate Schnarr from the New Jersey Devils organization
Kent Hughes met the media following his day to discuss the moves he made, and the ones he didn’t.
On the transition from player agent to GM:
Kent Hughes, a former agent, was told by more than one GM : "Oh so NOW the salary cap means something ?!"— Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) March 21, 2022
On Artturi Lehkonen:
On Brett Kulak:
#Habs Hughes said he can’t discuss the details of the conditional 2nd round pick from Edmonton for Kulak because the trade call is still in progress. @TSN_Edge— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 21, 2022
On Ben Chiarot:
“We knew we were going to trade Ben Chiarot.”
On not trading Jeff Petry:
Comments to Petry ahead of deadline on a potential trade: “We’re going to try. We’ll see.”
On moves that weren’t made today:
#Habs GM Kent Hughes says he made and received calls on players who currently still remain with the team.— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 21, 2022
On Shea Weber’s contract:
Hughes says the Canadiens came close to trading Shea Weber's contract today.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 21, 2022
"I'm relatively optimistic we'll be able to do something, but nothing's done until it's done."--Kent Hughes on trading Shea Weber.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 21, 2022
