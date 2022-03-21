Quotes from Kent Hughes’s post-deadline press conference

The dust is beginning to settle after a busy week-long process leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline. With the Montreal Canadiens having parted with Tyler Toffoli a month earlier and Ben Chiarot a few days prior to today’s 3:00 PM cutoff, Monday’s moves included the trades of a few more roster players.

The three moves Hughes made were:

Kent Hughes met the media following his day to discuss the moves he made, and the ones he didn’t.

On the transition from player agent to GM:

Kent Hughes, a former agent, was told by more than one GM : "Oh so NOW the salary cap means something ?!" — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) March 21, 2022

On Artturi Lehkonen:

On Brett Kulak:

#Habs Hughes said he can’t discuss the details of the conditional 2nd round pick from Edmonton for Kulak because the trade call is still in progress. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 21, 2022

On Ben Chiarot:

“We knew we were going to trade Ben Chiarot.”

On not trading Jeff Petry:

Comments to Petry ahead of deadline on a potential trade: “We’re going to try. We’ll see.”

On moves that weren’t made today:

#Habs GM Kent Hughes says he made and received calls on players who currently still remain with the team. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 21, 2022

On Shea Weber’s contract:

Hughes says the Canadiens came close to trading Shea Weber's contract today. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 21, 2022