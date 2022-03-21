 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quotes from Kent Hughes’s post-deadline press conference

The new general manager took questions following his first NHL Trade Deadline.

By Justin Blades
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The dust is beginning to settle after a busy week-long process leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline. With the Montreal Canadiens having parted with Tyler Toffoli a month earlier and Ben Chiarot a few days prior to today’s 3:00 PM cutoff, Monday’s moves included the trades of a few more roster players.

The three moves Hughes made were:

Kent Hughes met the media following his day to discuss the moves he made, and the ones he didn’t.

On the transition from player agent to GM:

On Artturi Lehkonen:

On Brett Kulak:

On Ben Chiarot:

“We knew we were going to trade Ben Chiarot.”

On not trading Jeff Petry:

Comments to Petry ahead of deadline on a potential trade: “We’re going to try. We’ll see.”

On moves that weren’t made today:

On Shea Weber’s contract:

