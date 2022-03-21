Canadiens vs. Bruins Top Six Minutes: Show must go on

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

So, how was your Trade Deadline day?

Don’t get attached to players, they say.

It’s only business, they say.

Well, I say, Colorado you better win Lehky that Cup.

Alas, as the late great Freddie Mercury once sang, the show must go on.

First period

Romanov cross-checks Marchand and causes a pile-up thanks to Marchand’s diving abilities. And we’re just one minute in. The rivalry lives on.

Anderson zigzags his way between Bruins but is eventually knocked off the puck as he closes in on Swayman.

Byron almost opens the scoring which, of course, causes more shoving in front of the net.

This time it’s Marchand who heads to the box for tripping Caufield.

Marchand jumps out of the penalty box and gets on the board. Clearly, he’s bringing the full Marchandiness tonight.

Savard heads to the box for tripping the Magnificent Diving Marchand. Dude, seriously, do you work on your diving techniques during practice ‘cause you’re nailing it.

Anderson picks up a turnover in the Bruins zone but can’t tie it up.

Second period

Drouin on a breakaway, McAvoy interferes. Penalty shot?!

Not on this refs watch.

Pezzetta throwing the body around is always fun. Actually, Pez in general is fun.

Pez takes a crosscheck and is lying on the ice waiting for some kind of call (spoiler: there wasn’t one) BUT, Savard keeps the play going and gets on the board!

Anderson shoots, Suzuki tries to clean it up but nadda. He did, however, draw an interference call so we’ll take it.

Savard almost notches his second of the period causing Swayman to flail about and lie there like a starfish. Whatever works, I suppose.

How is that a penalty against Romanov?! Seriously, I have no idea. Obviously, McAvoy is taking lessons from Marchand. Or he simply panicked when he saw Romanov in the vicinity.

Whoa Allen! What a perfect — and pretty windmill — save with just over a second left to go.

It was so awesome that Romanov couldn’t stop himself from saying, “Wow” from the box.

Third period

Shorthanded, two-on-one, and Armia snipes one to take the lead!

All due to a turnover by Marchand (cue evil laugh).

Schueneman off the crossbar!

With four shots on goal, I feel an Anderson goal. It’s the only thing that will ease my Lehkonen pain.

A great defensive play by Evans springs Byron, who passes to Drouin, who comes oh so close to a two-goal lead.

Another amazing save by Allen to keep the lead.

Romanov blocks a shot and his ankle pays for it.

Allen, my man. You’re on fire tonight.

Damn you, Clifton! How dare you tie it up with three minutes left.

Soooo... about that Anderson goal...

McAvoy and Evans head to the box for roughing with 17 seconds left. It really should just be McAvoy for interference but I digress.

Overtime

Marchand... just, ugh.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Not a bad personal rivalry to watch over the next three-plus years

2) More Paul Bunyan than Paul Byron

1) Makes it a pretty easy decision on which team to cheer for in the playoffs