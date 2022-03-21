Canadiens vs. Bruins Top Six Minutes: Show must go on

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- So, how was your Trade Deadline day?
- Don’t get attached to players, they say.
- It’s only business, they say.
- Well, I say, Colorado you better win Lehky that Cup.
- Alas, as the late great Freddie Mercury once sang, the show must go on.
First period
- Romanov cross-checks Marchand and causes a pile-up thanks to Marchand’s diving abilities. And we’re just one minute in. The rivalry lives on.
- Anderson zigzags his way between Bruins but is eventually knocked off the puck as he closes in on Swayman.
- Byron almost opens the scoring which, of course, causes more shoving in front of the net.
- This time it’s Marchand who heads to the box for tripping Caufield.
- Marchand jumps out of the penalty box and gets on the board. Clearly, he’s bringing the full Marchandiness tonight.
- Savard heads to the box for tripping the Magnificent Diving Marchand. Dude, seriously, do you work on your diving techniques during practice ‘cause you’re nailing it.
- Anderson picks up a turnover in the Bruins zone but can’t tie it up.
Second period
- Drouin on a breakaway, McAvoy interferes. Penalty shot?!
- Not on this refs watch.
- Pezzetta throwing the body around is always fun. Actually, Pez in general is fun.
- Pez takes a crosscheck and is lying on the ice waiting for some kind of call (spoiler: there wasn’t one) BUT, Savard keeps the play going and gets on the board!
- Anderson shoots, Suzuki tries to clean it up but nadda. He did, however, draw an interference call so we’ll take it.
- Savard almost notches his second of the period causing Swayman to flail about and lie there like a starfish. Whatever works, I suppose.
- How is that a penalty against Romanov?! Seriously, I have no idea. Obviously, McAvoy is taking lessons from Marchand. Or he simply panicked when he saw Romanov in the vicinity.
- Whoa Allen! What a perfect — and pretty windmill — save with just over a second left to go.
- It was so awesome that Romanov couldn’t stop himself from saying, “Wow” from the box.
Third period
- Shorthanded, two-on-one, and Armia snipes one to take the lead!
- All due to a turnover by Marchand (cue evil laugh).
- Schueneman off the crossbar!
- With four shots on goal, I feel an Anderson goal. It’s the only thing that will ease my Lehkonen pain.
- A great defensive play by Evans springs Byron, who passes to Drouin, who comes oh so close to a two-goal lead.
- Another amazing save by Allen to keep the lead.
- Romanov blocks a shot and his ankle pays for it.
- Allen, my man. You’re on fire tonight.
- Damn you, Clifton! How dare you tie it up with three minutes left.
- Soooo... about that Anderson goal...
- McAvoy and Evans head to the box for roughing with 17 seconds left. It really should just be McAvoy for interference but I digress.
Overtime
- Marchand... just, ugh.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Not a bad personal rivalry to watch over the next three-plus years
2) More Paul Bunyan than Paul Byron
1) Makes it a pretty easy decision on which team to cheer for in the playoffs
