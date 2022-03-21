2022 NHL Trade Deadline open thread & verified insiders Twitter stream

The wheeling and dealing has begun around the league, and it seems that there are more teams than usual that believe they can win a Stanley Cup. In the Atlantic Division alone, the home of the reigning champions, there are four teams that have made significant moves in recent days.

There’s clear separation between the playoff and non-playoff teams in the Eastern Conference, and perhaps that lack of ambiguity is responsible for all the moves. Only one team from the east is going to make it to the final round, yet with the exception of the division leaders, the Colorado Avalanche (the current betting favourite to win it all) and Calgary Flames, the Western Conference has been relatively quiet so far. Perhaps that all changes before the horn sounds at 3:00 PM ET today and no further swaps are allowed.

Top players available (via TSN , as of Sunday night)

Jacob Chychrun (ARI)

Rickard Rakell (ANA)

Jake DeBrusk (BOS)

Jacob Middleton (SJS)

Justin Braun (PHI)

Marc-Andre Fleury (CHI)

Max Domi (CBJ)

Andrew Copp (WPG)

John Klingberg (DAL)

Colin Miller (BUF)

