 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Will Jonathan Drouin have time to find his swagger?

In today’s links, can Drouin find his swagger under St. Louis, Schueneman’s NHL career looks promising, can Suzuki and Caufield crack 80 points in a normal season, GMs not waiting for trade deadline, and more.

By Andrea
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JAN 12 Canadiens at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Now that he’s back and under Martin St. Louis’ guidance, Jonathan Drouin has a chance to find his “swagger.” [The Athletic]
  • And he should be given the time to find it. [TSN 690]
  • The Canadiens credit St. Louis for his coaching style bringing back their confidence and swagger. [Bay Today]
  • Can Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield crack the 80-point barrier in a full season? [Montreal Gazette]
  • At 26 years old, Cory Schueneman is 12 games into what could be a promising NHL career. [Sportsnet]
  • With a quarter of the season left, the Edmonton Oilers could break a record currently held by the 1945 Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs placed Petr Mrázek on waivers and signed 2022 Olympic champion Harri Säteriahead of the deadline on Sunday. [The Hockey News]
  • The work that AHL GMs like Ryan Martin do all season can also pay off for their NHL organization. [The AHL]
  • Forty minutes after celebrating winning the CCHA championship, Minnesota State had to suit up again and resume the game. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg has been traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. [Buffalo News]
  • Two big trades were made on Saturday with Claude Giroux going to Florida and Hampus Lindholm going to Boston. What does that mean for all four teams involved? [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...