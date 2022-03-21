Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Now that he’s back and under Martin St. Louis’ guidance, Jonathan Drouin has a chance to find his “swagger.” [The Athletic]
- And he should be given the time to find it. [TSN 690]
- The Canadiens credit St. Louis for his coaching style bringing back their confidence and swagger. [Bay Today]
- Can Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield crack the 80-point barrier in a full season? [Montreal Gazette]
- At 26 years old, Cory Schueneman is 12 games into what could be a promising NHL career. [Sportsnet]
- With a quarter of the season left, the Edmonton Oilers could break a record currently held by the 1945 Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs placed Petr Mrázek on waivers and signed 2022 Olympic champion Harri Säteriahead of the deadline on Sunday. [The Hockey News]
- The work that AHL GMs like Ryan Martin do all season can also pay off for their NHL organization. [The AHL]
- Forty minutes after celebrating winning the CCHA championship, Minnesota State had to suit up again and resume the game. [Yahoo Sports]
- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg has been traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. [Buffalo News]
- Two big trades were made on Saturday with Claude Giroux going to Florida and Hampus Lindholm going to Boston. What does that mean for all four teams involved? [Sportsnet]
