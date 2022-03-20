 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Jordan Harris’s season not done after bizarre NCAA result

In today’s links, Harris is still alive in NCAA playoffs, Kent Hughes’s approach to trades, big names were on the move on Saturday, and the World Juniors have a new date.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Over an hour after hoisting the Mason Cup for claiming the CCHA title, Minnesota State had to go back on the ice to do it all again after the original winning goal was overturned by an additional video angle.

Why is this story in the Canadiens section? The result means that Jordan Harris’s collegiate career may not be done just yet, as Northeastern University could move on to NCAA tournament. [USCHO]

  • Kent Hughes’s comments and actions since joining the team suggest that he’s always going to entertain offers but never undersell his players. [The Athletic]
  • The departure of Ben Chiarot means new roles and opportunities for other defencemen. [RDS]
  • With Cole Caufield making a charge that will probably still see him miss out on the Calder Trophy, a look at other near misses in franchise history. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The video of Carey Price practising with his teammates yesterday:

Around the league and elsewhere

