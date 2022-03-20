Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Over an hour after hoisting the Mason Cup for claiming the CCHA title, Minnesota State had to go back on the ice to do it all again after the original winning goal was overturned by an additional video angle.
Why is this story in the Canadiens section? The result means that Jordan Harris’s collegiate career may not be done just yet, as Northeastern University could move on to NCAA tournament. [USCHO]
- Kent Hughes’s comments and actions since joining the team suggest that he’s always going to entertain offers but never undersell his players. [The Athletic]
- The departure of Ben Chiarot means new roles and opportunities for other defencemen. [RDS]
- With Cole Caufield making a charge that will probably still see him miss out on the Calder Trophy, a look at other near misses in franchise history. [The Hockey Writers]
- The video of Carey Price practising with his teammates yesterday:
Price with the group.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FWFktnDnmX
Around the league and elsewhere
- Claude Giroux joins Ben Chiarot on the Florida Panthers’ roster. Owen Tippett was the biggest name heading back to the Philadelphia Flyers. [Litter Box Cats | Broad Street Hockey]
- Hampus Lindholm was traded by the Anaheim Ducks to the Boston Bruins. The Ducks received defencemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen in return. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
- Lindholm’s agent is already discussing an eight-year extension with his client’s new club. [TSN]
- Anaheim also traded former Hab Nicolas Deslauriers to the Minnesota Wild. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The IIHF has officially rescheduled the World Juniors for August 9-20 in Edmonton, and the Women’s Under-18s will be played in June in the United States. [Sportsnet]
- Ève Gascon made 18 saves in her QMJHL debut yesterday, as her Gatineau Olympiques lost to the Rimouski Océanic in overtime. [Ottawa Sun]
