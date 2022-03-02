 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Josh Anderson’s family connection to the Canadiens

In today’s links, Josh Anderson’s history with the Habs spans generations, Joshua Roy is QMJHL player of the week, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ripples across the hockey world.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Habs are rooted in Josh Anderson’s family tree. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jeff Petry has rediscovered the joys of playing in Montreal, a statement that goes a long way towards rehabilitating Montreal as a free-agent destination. [La Presse]
  • Joshua Roy has been named QMJHL Player of the Week. [CHL]
  • A mock draft has the Canadiens selecting Logan Cooley with the second overall selection of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Each of Steve Yzerman’s trades as Red Wings’ GM, ranked. [The Athletic]
  • Israeli hockey player Eliezer Sherbatov, who grew up in Montreal, talks about the 24 hour train journey that took him from Mariupol to the Polish border. [La Presse | TSN]
  • The Chicago Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson as general manager on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership. [TSN]
  • CCM Hockey will stop using Alex Ovechkin and other Russian NHL players in any global marketing initiatives, the company said late Monday. [TSN]
  • Foreign players are starting to terminate their KHL contracts as the league prepares for upcoming playoffs. [TSN]
  • Analyzing the NHL’s best and worst at creating and defending rush chances. [Sportsnet]
  • Inside the player evaluation process: from a former head scout. [Sportsnet]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs have goalie concerns, but their trade deadline options are shaky. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins, in partnership with the PWHPA, will host the Rivalry Rematch on March 12 between Team Canada and Team USA. [The Hockey News]
  • The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31% drop in referees compared to two years ago due to abuse and COVID-19. [CTV News Saskatoon]

