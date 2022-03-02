Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Habs are rooted in Josh Anderson’s family tree. [Montreal Gazette]
- Jeff Petry has rediscovered the joys of playing in Montreal, a statement that goes a long way towards rehabilitating Montreal as a free-agent destination. [La Presse]
- Joshua Roy has been named QMJHL Player of the Week. [CHL]
- A mock draft has the Canadiens selecting Logan Cooley with the second overall selection of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Each of Steve Yzerman’s trades as Red Wings’ GM, ranked. [The Athletic]
- Israeli hockey player Eliezer Sherbatov, who grew up in Montreal, talks about the 24 hour train journey that took him from Mariupol to the Polish border. [La Presse | TSN]
- The Chicago Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson as general manager on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership. [TSN]
- CCM Hockey will stop using Alex Ovechkin and other Russian NHL players in any global marketing initiatives, the company said late Monday. [TSN]
- Foreign players are starting to terminate their KHL contracts as the league prepares for upcoming playoffs. [TSN]
- Analyzing the NHL’s best and worst at creating and defending rush chances. [Sportsnet]
- Inside the player evaluation process: from a former head scout. [Sportsnet]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs have goalie concerns, but their trade deadline options are shaky. [ProHockeyTalk]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins, in partnership with the PWHPA, will host the Rivalry Rematch on March 12 between Team Canada and Team USA. [The Hockey News]
- The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31% drop in referees compared to two years ago due to abuse and COVID-19. [CTV News Saskatoon]
Loading comments...