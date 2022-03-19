Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Et tu, Kulak?

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Welcome back, Drou!

Pour some sugar on me, Cole.

First Period

Full throttle start from the Habs. They look both physically and energetically superior to their guests.

At least for a minute or two, that is.

Would Kale Clague get you Victor Mete back?

Power play result? Unsuccessful, but somewhat promising.

Jake Evans scores a beauty. Perfect little wrister.

Romanov looks like a sad puppy on the bench, after he indirectly contributed to Ottawa’s game-tying goal by having his stick broken.

Second Period

Is this the final weekend with Artturi Lehkonen wearing a Canadiens jersey?

I quite like what we’re seeing from Corey Scheuneman.

It’s easy to like an underdog story, but it’s even more fun when that underdog isn’t even playing like an underdog anymore. He’s just an NHL calibre defenceman.

Speaking of underdogs; Michael Pezzetta and Jake Evans serve everyone’s favourite waiver wire pickup Paul Byron and the Habs have the lead yet again.

Cole Caufield. My god. Mancrush deluxxe. I love you, man.

It’s for sure wheels by the way. Doors, come on?

Jesus, sometimes I wonder what Jeff Petry is seeing on the ice. Is it ghosts? Is it the ghosts Sam Darnold saw?

Jake Allen saved a sure goal there, after a Petry giveaway.

Norris and Wideman have a little sandbox action before the period ends.

Joel Armia baby. Redirecting a blue line shot from aforementioned Scheuneman. Like a baws.

Third Period

Holy sht. Brett Kulak sent the whole Sens lineup up the stands for a hot dog break. And then some.

Seeing that, you would imagine it would be more common for him to score, but that was only his third of the season.

... speaking of successful underdog stories.

If players are going to be traded, there are plenty of candidates who have shown tonight that they would have plenty to offer playoff hopeful teams.

Josh Brown with a nasty hit to the head and Pezzetta stays down.

How the hell don't you call this hit to the head? pic.twitter.com/cis6nE0kO6 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 20, 2022

Like a happy labradoodle, Pezz is back on his feet.

Labradoodle or not, that hit should have had ramifications.

The Ottawa players seem intent on hurting their opponents physically.

“If we can’t take their souls, we’ll take their bodies instead.”

Tkachuk looks frustrated. It’s wonderful to see.

This is one W to enjoy!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) But at least they have some top-end forwards!

2) Much better reality TV

1) May your rebuild be shorter than the Senators’