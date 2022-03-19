 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Et tu, Kulak?

Martin St. Louis’s men had a collectively impressive night against another Canadian bottom-feeder.

By Anton Rasegård
Pre-game

  • Welcome back, Drou!
  • Pour some sugar on me, Cole.

First Period

  • Full throttle start from the Habs. They look both physically and energetically superior to their guests.
  • At least for a minute or two, that is.
  • Would Kale Clague get you Victor Mete back?
  • Power play result? Unsuccessful, but somewhat promising.
  • Jake Evans scores a beauty. Perfect little wrister.
  • Romanov looks like a sad puppy on the bench, after he indirectly contributed to Ottawa’s game-tying goal by having his stick broken.

Second Period

  • Is this the final weekend with Artturi Lehkonen wearing a Canadiens jersey?
  • I quite like what we’re seeing from Corey Scheuneman.
  • It’s easy to like an underdog story, but it’s even more fun when that underdog isn’t even playing like an underdog anymore. He’s just an NHL calibre defenceman.
  • Speaking of underdogs; Michael Pezzetta and Jake Evans serve everyone’s favourite waiver wire pickup Paul Byron and the Habs have the lead yet again.
  • Cole Caufield. My god. Mancrush deluxxe. I love you, man.
  • It’s for sure wheels by the way. Doors, come on?
  • Jesus, sometimes I wonder what Jeff Petry is seeing on the ice. Is it ghosts? Is it the ghosts Sam Darnold saw?
  • Jake Allen saved a sure goal there, after a Petry giveaway.
  • Norris and Wideman have a little sandbox action before the period ends.
  • Joel Armia baby. Redirecting a blue line shot from aforementioned Scheuneman. Like a baws.

Third Period

  • Holy sht. Brett Kulak sent the whole Sens lineup up the stands for a hot dog break. And then some.
  • Seeing that, you would imagine it would be more common for him to score, but that was only his third of the season.
  • ... speaking of successful underdog stories.
  • If players are going to be traded, there are plenty of candidates who have shown tonight that they would have plenty to offer playoff hopeful teams.
  • Josh Brown with a nasty hit to the head and Pezzetta stays down.
  • Like a happy labradoodle, Pezz is back on his feet.
  • Labradoodle or not, that hit should have had ramifications.
  • The Ottawa players seem intent on hurting their opponents physically.
  • “If we can’t take their souls, we’ll take their bodies instead.”
  • Tkachuk looks frustrated. It’s wonderful to see.
  • This is one W to enjoy!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) But at least they have some top-end forwards!

2) Much better reality TV

1) May your rebuild be shorter than the Senators’

