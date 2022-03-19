Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Et tu, Kulak?

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Welcome back, Drou!
- Pour some sugar on me, Cole.
First Period
- Full throttle start from the Habs. They look both physically and energetically superior to their guests.
- At least for a minute or two, that is.
- Would Kale Clague get you Victor Mete back?
- Power play result? Unsuccessful, but somewhat promising.
- Jake Evans scores a beauty. Perfect little wrister.
Jake. Evans. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/F0MuQYDnoG— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2022
- Romanov looks like a sad puppy on the bench, after he indirectly contributed to Ottawa’s game-tying goal by having his stick broken.
Second Period
- Is this the final weekend with Artturi Lehkonen wearing a Canadiens jersey?
- I quite like what we’re seeing from Corey Scheuneman.
- It’s easy to like an underdog story, but it’s even more fun when that underdog isn’t even playing like an underdog anymore. He’s just an NHL calibre defenceman.
- Speaking of underdogs; Michael Pezzetta and Jake Evans serve everyone’s favourite waiver wire pickup Paul Byron and the Habs have the lead yet again.
QUELLE SÉQUENCE— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2022
WHAT A PLAY#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JwyrJpcoYC
- Cole Caufield. My god. Mancrush deluxxe. I love you, man.
- It’s for sure wheels by the way. Doors, come on?
- Jesus, sometimes I wonder what Jeff Petry is seeing on the ice. Is it ghosts? Is it the ghosts Sam Darnold saw?
- Jake Allen saved a sure goal there, after a Petry giveaway.
- Norris and Wideman have a little sandbox action before the period ends.
- Joel Armia baby. Redirecting a blue line shot from aforementioned Scheuneman. Like a baws.
Third Period
- Holy sht. Brett Kulak sent the whole Sens lineup up the stands for a hot dog break. And then some.
Wow, Brett. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/D63r4Mx9xu— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2022
- Seeing that, you would imagine it would be more common for him to score, but that was only his third of the season.
- ... speaking of successful underdog stories.
- If players are going to be traded, there are plenty of candidates who have shown tonight that they would have plenty to offer playoff hopeful teams.
- Josh Brown with a nasty hit to the head and Pezzetta stays down.
How the hell don't you call this hit to the head? pic.twitter.com/cis6nE0kO6— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 20, 2022
- Like a happy labradoodle, Pezz is back on his feet.
- Labradoodle or not, that hit should have had ramifications.
- The Ottawa players seem intent on hurting their opponents physically.
- “If we can’t take their souls, we’ll take their bodies instead.”
- Tkachuk looks frustrated. It’s wonderful to see.
- This is one W to enjoy!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) But at least they have some top-end forwards!
2) Much better reality TV
1) May your rebuild be shorter than the Senators’
