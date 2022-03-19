Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Interest in Artturi Lehkonen is increasing ahead of Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline. [TSN]
- The Canadiens’ infirmary was pretty full during Friday’s practice with Nick Suzuki, Paul Byron, Artturi Lehkonen, and Brendan Gallagher all undergoing treatment. [CTV News]
- While an evaluation can’t be limited to one game, Martin St. Louis liked what he saw from Christian Dvorak in his return. [Sportsnet]
- Knowing the importance of mental health, St. Louis finds it important to ‘coach’ players according to their personality in order to maximize their potential. [RDS]
- Seeing a renewed sense of enthusiasm from the Habs youngsters is making the remainder of the season a lot more fun. [Journal de Montreal]
- Stephane Leroux’s top-10 Canadiens prospects who have played less than 10 games with the team. [RDS]
- The best and worst moves during the Marc Bergevin era. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Auston Matthews doesn’t agree with his two-game suspension for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin in the neck. [Sportsnet]
- France and Austria will replace Russia and Belarus at the upcoming men’s IIHF World Hockey Championship. [The Hockey News]
- Dozens of gently-used hockey skates and other equipment were donated from Nanaimo, B.C., to Nunavut thanks to RCMP Const. Josh Cook’s initiative. [CTV News]
- Thirteen big trade deadline questions answered. [ESPN]
- Tampa Bay Lightning has started moving pieces heading into the playoffs.
