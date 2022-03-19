 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Interest increasing in Artturi Lehkonen

In today’s links, interest still high in Lehkonen, many Habs players didn’t join Friday’s practice, Habs renewed enthusiasm good way to end the season, IIHF replaces Russia and Belarus, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Interest in Artturi Lehkonen is increasing ahead of Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline. [TSN]
  • The Canadiens’ infirmary was pretty full during Friday’s practice with Nick Suzuki, Paul Byron, Artturi Lehkonen, and Brendan Gallagher all undergoing treatment. [CTV News]
  • While an evaluation can’t be limited to one game, Martin St. Louis liked what he saw from Christian Dvorak in his return. [Sportsnet]
  • Knowing the importance of mental health, St. Louis finds it important to ‘coach’ players according to their personality in order to maximize their potential. [RDS]
  • Seeing a renewed sense of enthusiasm from the Habs youngsters is making the remainder of the season a lot more fun. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Stephane Leroux’s top-10 Canadiens prospects who have played less than 10 games with the team. [RDS]
  • The best and worst moves during the Marc Bergevin era. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Auston Matthews doesn’t agree with his two-game suspension for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin in the neck. [Sportsnet]
  • France and Austria will replace Russia and Belarus at the upcoming men’s IIHF World Hockey Championship. [The Hockey News]
  • Dozens of gently-used hockey skates and other equipment were donated from Nanaimo, B.C., to Nunavut thanks to RCMP Const. Josh Cook’s initiative. [CTV News]
  • Thirteen big trade deadline questions answered. [ESPN]
  • Tampa Bay Lightning has started moving pieces heading into the playoffs.

