On a shift following a power play, Artturi Lehkonen headed toward the blue line with the puck on his stick, handed it off to Jake Evans who was skating toward the net, and the sudden change in direction gave Evans plenty of space to score the game’s opening goal.

A great forecheck leads to Jake Evans ripping home his 8th goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/6a993zUmHe — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 19, 2022