Friday Habs Headlines: A send-off for Chiarot

In today’s links, the aftermath of the Ben Chiarot trade, wondering what’s next for Kent Hughes, and Ève Gascon prepares to start for Gatineau on Saturday.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kent Hughes thinks the Ben Chiarot trade helps both teams. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The departing Chiarot had nothing but nice things to say about his Montreal tenure. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs GM has been working on a Chiarot trade for a long time. [La Presse]
  • The Canadiens certainly got a lot back for Chiarot. [RDS]
  • Will Artturi Lehkonen be the next player to depart? [Sportsnet]
  • Mathieu Perreault’s future with the team is unclear after the forward cleared waivers but the Habs did not immediately assign him to the Laval Rocket. [CTV Montreal]
  • Hughes also added that the team doesn’t “have plans to trade a goalie right now.” [Sportsnet]
  • Goaltender Yaniv Perets has only good things to say about his teammate Ty Smilanic. [RDS]
  • The hockey player in Kevin Roy believes that he still has many productive on-ice years left, but the psychologist in Roy realizes that he might have plateaued at the AHL level. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Ève Gascon is scheduled to start for the Gatineau Olympique on Saturday, making her the third woman to play in the QMJHL. [RDS]
  • The NHL has asked the PWHPA and PHF to meet in pursuit of forming a unified women’s league. [Sportsnet]
  • Thomas Chabot’s season is over due to a fractured hand. [La Presse]
  • Eight under-the-radar players who could make a big impact. [ESPN]
  • Frederik Andersen is “enjoying playing again” after a rough ending in Toronto. [Sportsnet]
  • René Fasel, the former IIHF president who opposed Russia’s exclusion from international hockey, will be a consultant for the KHL. [La Presse]
  • The Arizona Coyotes might make more money playing at Arizona State University than in Glendale, but the players won’t see a dime of it if it happens. [Rodier’s Ramblings]
  • T-shirt cannons at TSN, fan mail, and Cooperalls: Jennifer Hedger plays 20 questions. [The Athletic]
  • Alex Ovechkin’s Instagram profile still features a photo of him grinning as he stands next to Vladimir Putin. Should he change it? Can he change it? Does he want to? [TSN]
  • The NHL and Ovechkin’s “we just play hockey” defence grows more glaring as the bodies pile up in Ukraine, writes Scott Stinson. [National Post]

