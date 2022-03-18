Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kent Hughes thinks the Ben Chiarot trade helps both teams. [Montreal Gazette]
- The departing Chiarot had nothing but nice things to say about his Montreal tenure. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Habs GM has been working on a Chiarot trade for a long time. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens certainly got a lot back for Chiarot. [RDS]
- Will Artturi Lehkonen be the next player to depart? [Sportsnet]
- Mathieu Perreault’s future with the team is unclear after the forward cleared waivers but the Habs did not immediately assign him to the Laval Rocket. [CTV Montreal]
- Hughes also added that the team doesn’t “have plans to trade a goalie right now.” [Sportsnet]
- Goaltender Yaniv Perets has only good things to say about his teammate Ty Smilanic. [RDS]
- The hockey player in Kevin Roy believes that he still has many productive on-ice years left, but the psychologist in Roy realizes that he might have plateaued at the AHL level. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Ève Gascon is scheduled to start for the Gatineau Olympique on Saturday, making her the third woman to play in the QMJHL. [RDS]
- The NHL has asked the PWHPA and PHF to meet in pursuit of forming a unified women’s league. [Sportsnet]
- Thomas Chabot’s season is over due to a fractured hand. [La Presse]
- Eight under-the-radar players who could make a big impact. [ESPN]
- Frederik Andersen is “enjoying playing again” after a rough ending in Toronto. [Sportsnet]
- René Fasel, the former IIHF president who opposed Russia’s exclusion from international hockey, will be a consultant for the KHL. [La Presse]
- The Arizona Coyotes might make more money playing at Arizona State University than in Glendale, but the players won’t see a dime of it if it happens. [Rodier’s Ramblings]
- T-shirt cannons at TSN, fan mail, and Cooperalls: Jennifer Hedger plays 20 questions. [The Athletic]
- Alex Ovechkin’s Instagram profile still features a photo of him grinning as he stands next to Vladimir Putin. Should he change it? Can he change it? Does he want to? [TSN]
- The NHL and Ovechkin’s “we just play hockey” defence grows more glaring as the bodies pile up in Ukraine, writes Scott Stinson. [National Post]
