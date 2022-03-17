 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Stars Top Six Minutes: Battle of the Jakes

Suzuki, Caufield, and Allen, oh my! Habs push it to the dying seconds of OT to grab a point.

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Happy St. Paddy’s Day! Let’s hope the Habs don’t make us drink more green beer than we already have... unless it’s to celebrate.
  • Annnnd... welcome back, Jake Allen! We’ve missed you.

First period

  • Allen’s first save is on a breakaway. No rust on you, Jake.
  • Did Pezzetta just earn a penalty shot?! No, but he did draw a penalty and we’re not even a minute it.
  • This could be an interesting evening.
  • What a glove save by Allen! Three-on-one and Allen makes a highlight-reel save in his first game back in two months.
  • Prediction time: Pez goal tonight.
  • Hoffman so close to sneaking one in the back door but denied.
  • Stars are on the board with help of Allen’s skate. Bummer of a goal after the great saves he made for the first 19 minutes.

Second period

  • Six minutes in and it’s one shot apiece. It’s not as boring as it sounds.
  • It’s not as exciting either.
  • Here comes the Caufield special — slapshot short side — but Oettinger swallows it up.
  • Gallagher is taken down behind the net and is slow to get up. Straight down the tunnel with the help of training staff. Time to write up the lower-body injury report.
  • Seven seconds into the power play and we see the other Caufield special thanks to a pass from Slick Nick. This time he gets on the board!
  • Lehkonen gets hit with a high stick or you know, a shove to the face. How dare you?! And no call. That’s it, let’s win this thing.
  • Benn slips another sneaky one past Allen to make it 2-1.

Third period

  • Alright, let’s do this thing. Two goals. Just two goals.
  • Gallagher’s on the bench! Still predicting it will turn into a lower-body injury, but not tonight it seems.
  • Faksa runs into Allen and gets called for goaltender interference. Imagine that.
  • Allen heads to the bench will we wait for a delayed penalty call. Habs play the puck for 20 seconds... with seven players.
  • So off to four-on-four we go.
  • This time roles are reversed and Caufield sets up his old pal Suzuki who wastes no time tying it up!
  • Schueneman lets it fly from the blueline to notch his first NHL goal and take the lead!
  • There are those two goals I mentioned.
  • Ugh, Klingberg ties it up.
  • But is it offside? Not worth the challenge.
  • Just over a minute left, Armia gets called for goaltender interference because Oettinger gets caught behind his net. Lame call and the crowd let’s the ref know it. Loudly.
  • Evans blocks two shots in the dying seconds and we head to OT.

Overtime

  • A point!
  • Caufield’s buzzing around but can’t get a shot off.
  • Stars gets called for hooking Hoffman and St. Louis calls a timeout. Time to drop the hammer.
  • Four forwards on the power play. Sweet!
  • Somebody shoot!
  • Stars grab the other point with 9.7 seconds left.
  • Or do they?
  • Seguin was in the blue paint. Automatic review for goaltender interference review. Come back up the tunnel, St. Louis.
  • Made them sweat for a few seconds, but Dallas grabs both points.

