Canadiens vs. Stars Top Six Minutes: Battle of the Jakes

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Happy St. Paddy’s Day! Let’s hope the Habs don’t make us drink more green beer than we already have... unless it’s to celebrate.
- Annnnd... welcome back, Jake Allen! We’ve missed you.
First period
- Allen’s first save is on a breakaway. No rust on you, Jake.
- Did Pezzetta just earn a penalty shot?! No, but he did draw a penalty and we’re not even a minute it.
- This could be an interesting evening.
- What a glove save by Allen! Three-on-one and Allen makes a highlight-reel save in his first game back in two months.
- Prediction time: Pez goal tonight.
- Hoffman so close to sneaking one in the back door but denied.
- Stars are on the board with help of Allen’s skate. Bummer of a goal after the great saves he made for the first 19 minutes.
Second period
- Six minutes in and it’s one shot apiece. It’s not as boring as it sounds.
- It’s not as exciting either.
- Here comes the Caufield special — slapshot short side — but Oettinger swallows it up.
- Gallagher is taken down behind the net and is slow to get up. Straight down the tunnel with the help of training staff. Time to write up the lower-body injury report.
- Seven seconds into the power play and we see the other Caufield special thanks to a pass from Slick Nick. This time he gets on the board!
- Lehkonen gets hit with a high stick or you know, a shove to the face. How dare you?! And no call. That’s it, let’s win this thing.
- Benn slips another sneaky one past Allen to make it 2-1.
Third period
- Alright, let’s do this thing. Two goals. Just two goals.
- Gallagher’s on the bench! Still predicting it will turn into a lower-body injury, but not tonight it seems.
- Faksa runs into Allen and gets called for goaltender interference. Imagine that.
- Allen heads to the bench will we wait for a delayed penalty call. Habs play the puck for 20 seconds... with seven players.
- So off to four-on-four we go.
- This time roles are reversed and Caufield sets up his old pal Suzuki who wastes no time tying it up!
- Schueneman lets it fly from the blueline to notch his first NHL goal and take the lead!
- There are those two goals I mentioned.
- Ugh, Klingberg ties it up.
- But is it offside? Not worth the challenge.
- Just over a minute left, Armia gets called for goaltender interference because Oettinger gets caught behind his net. Lame call and the crowd let’s the ref know it. Loudly.
- Evans blocks two shots in the dying seconds and we head to OT.
Overtime
- A point!
- Caufield’s buzzing around but can’t get a shot off.
- Stars gets called for hooking Hoffman and St. Louis calls a timeout. Time to drop the hammer.
- Four forwards on the power play. Sweet!
- Somebody shoot!
- Stars grab the other point with 9.7 seconds left.
- Or do they?
- Seguin was in the blue paint. Automatic review for goaltender interference review. Come back up the tunnel, St. Louis.
- Made them sweat for a few seconds, but Dallas grabs both points.
