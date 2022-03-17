 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Stars: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal seeks a better start than it had on Tuesday night.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Dallas Stars v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Jake Allen is finally back in the net tonight, returning from a lower-body injury he sustained in January. That gives Samuel Montembeault a rest after five consecutive starts, though he was pulled in the last game as the Arizona Coyotes exploded out of the gate to chase him early.

Christian Dvorak is also back in the mix, with trade speculation swirling over a player originally brought in to be a long-term presence on the team. He reprises his spot at second-line centre, and gets surrounded by two hard-working wingers tonight to ensure he has a chance to make an impact. A promotion to the top line for Joel Armia to play with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki can only be interpreted as a showcase as well.

The motivation for this game will be to match the desperation level of a Dallas Stars team fighting for a playoff spot. A game versus a team at the bottom of the standings should be a win for them, but the Habs haven’t been making anything easy for their opponents.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Joel Armia
Artturi Lehkonen Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Laurent Dauphin Mike Hoffman
Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Paul Byron

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Brett Kulak
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jason Robertson Roope Hintz Joe Pavelski
Jacob Peterson Tyler Seuin Luke Glendening
Marian Studenic Jamie Benn Denis Gurianov
Michael Raffl Radek Faksa Alexander Radulov

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Thomas Harley John Klingberg
Ryan Suter Andrej Sekera
Joel Hanley Jani Hakanpaa

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Oettinger Adam Scheel

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 61: Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars

View all 4 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...