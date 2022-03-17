Canadiens vs. Stars: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Jake Allen is finally back in the net tonight, returning from a lower-body injury he sustained in January. That gives Samuel Montembeault a rest after five consecutive starts, though he was pulled in the last game as the Arizona Coyotes exploded out of the gate to chase him early.

Christian Dvorak is also back in the mix, with trade speculation swirling over a player originally brought in to be a long-term presence on the team. He reprises his spot at second-line centre, and gets surrounded by two hard-working wingers tonight to ensure he has a chance to make an impact. A promotion to the top line for Joel Armia to play with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki can only be interpreted as a showcase as well.

The motivation for this game will be to match the desperation level of a Dallas Stars team fighting for a playoff spot. A game versus a team at the bottom of the standings should be a win for them, but the Habs haven’t been making anything easy for their opponents.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Joel Armia Artturi Lehkonen Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Laurent Dauphin Mike Hoffman Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Paul Byron

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Brett Kulak Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jason Robertson Roope Hintz Joe Pavelski Jacob Peterson Tyler Seuin Luke Glendening Marian Studenic Jamie Benn Denis Gurianov Michael Raffl Radek Faksa Alexander Radulov

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Thomas Harley John Klingberg Ryan Suter Andrej Sekera Joel Hanley Jani Hakanpaa