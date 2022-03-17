 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Is a bounce-back season in the cards for Brendan Gallagher next year?

In today’s links, Gallagher could have a bounce-back season next year, Caufield giving fans a reason to continue watching, St. Louis defends Petry, and everything you need to know ahead of the Trade Deadline.

Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Brendan Gallagher could have a bounce-back season next season — wherever he ends up. [Ottawa Citizen]
  • There’s a 95% chance that Jake Allen will be suiting up to take on the Dallas Stars tonight. [NHL]
  • Allen hopes to remain a Hab once the trade deadline dust settles. [NHL]
  • Tanking may not have the outcome Canadiens fans are expecting — just ask the Buffalo Sabres. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Martin St. Louis came to the defense of Jeff Petry after he was directly involved in the Arizona Coyotes’ first goal on Tuesday. [RDS]
  • One reason to stay tuned into the remainder of the Habs season is Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Caufield’s teammates are happy to see his swagger and competitiveness return. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The best and most likely outcomes for all seven Canadian teams come trade deadline time. [Sportsnet]
  • Everything you need to know as we near the NHL Trade Deadline. [Sportsnet]
  • The San Jose Sharks signed Tomas Hertl to an eight-year contract extension. [The Hockey News]
  • Tyler Seguin compares Jason Robertson to a... rattlesnake?

