Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Brendan Gallagher could have a bounce-back season next season — wherever he ends up. [Ottawa Citizen]
- There’s a 95% chance that Jake Allen will be suiting up to take on the Dallas Stars tonight. [NHL]
- Allen hopes to remain a Hab once the trade deadline dust settles. [NHL]
- Tanking may not have the outcome Canadiens fans are expecting — just ask the Buffalo Sabres. [Montreal Gazette]
- Martin St. Louis came to the defense of Jeff Petry after he was directly involved in the Arizona Coyotes’ first goal on Tuesday. [RDS]
- One reason to stay tuned into the remainder of the Habs season is Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]
- Caufield’s teammates are happy to see his swagger and competitiveness return. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The best and most likely outcomes for all seven Canadian teams come trade deadline time. [Sportsnet]
- Everything you need to know as we near the NHL Trade Deadline. [Sportsnet]
- The San Jose Sharks signed Tomas Hertl to an eight-year contract extension. [The Hockey News]
- Tyler Seguin compares Jason Robertson to a... rattlesnake?
